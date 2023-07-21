Ian Moss ‘Rivers Run Dry’ Covers Decades of Song Nurturing To Get To Today’s Release - Noise11.com

With the eighth Ian Moss album ‘Rivers Run Dry’ out today (21 July 2023) its fascinating to hear from Ian how when he went to make this record he sourced unfinished song ideas dating back over 30 years.

Watch the complete Ian Moss Noise11 interview:

Ian tells Noise11.com, “Maybe I should be hesitant to say some of these songs are old. There’s a couple of songs, ‘The Last Time’ for example. I started that in 1992 with Alan Roy Scott, an American songwriter that Mushroom lined up to come out to my place on the Northern Beaches. There was one on the Ian Moss album called ‘I Don’t Know’ that was done with Alan around the same time”.

‘Rivers Run Dry’ also features old and new song ideas from Don Walker, Kerry Jacobson, Mark Lizotte and Troy Cassar-Daley. “‘State of My Emotion’, that’s another thing with this ‘Rivers Run Dry’ album. There is no shortage, and I’m not shy about mixing up the styles,” Ian tells Noise11. “‘State of My Emotion’ is a Latin Rock thing. Kerry Jacobson and I started writing that in the year 2000. ‘What Can I Do’, I started writing that in 2005 or 06. The same with ‘I’m Going Back’. The factor with most of these is the lyrics. That’s always the hardest part. I am so grateful for Troy’s (Cassar-Daley) great lyrics for ‘I’m Going Back’. There is also Don Walker’s fantastic set of lyrics for ‘What Can I Do’.”

Some of the ideas are new. Ian says, “The rest, ‘Rivers Run Dry’ the title track is very recent. It was written for a childhood mate of mine, an Alice Springs mate of mine who arguably burnt the candle at both ends thinking he could do that forever. I guess, we all thought that. He went down to a massive stroke about three years ago. At the commencement of writing I didn’t know if he was going to pull through. I’m happy to say he did, somewhat worse for wear but there is still a glint in his eye and he enjoys a drink and a smoke. That song is about and for him. The Mark Lizotte song ‘Open Your Eyes’, I think that’s a fairly new one for Mark. ‘The Wish’ is quite a new one for Kerry Jacobson too. He wrote that on his own”.

‘Rivers Run Dry’ was released today, 21 July 2023.

Ian Moss Rivers Run Dry dates with band are:

Saturday, 5 August 2023: The Tivoli, Brisbane QLD

Friday, 11 August 2023: Palais Theatre, St Kilda VIC

Saturday, 12 August 2023: Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW

Friday, 18 August 2023: The Regal Theatre, Perth WA

Ian will also perform his Solo & Acoustic shows from 21 October starting in Port Macquarie.

Tickets on sale from http://ianmoss.com.au/tour or the venues.

