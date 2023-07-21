 Ian Moss ‘Rivers Run Dry’ Covers Decades of Song Nurturing To Get To Today’s Release - Noise11.com
Ian Moss Rivers Run Dry

Ian Moss ‘Rivers Run Dry’ Covers Decades of Song Nurturing To Get To Today’s Release

by Paul Cashmere on July 21, 2023

in News

With the eighth Ian Moss album ‘Rivers Run Dry’ out today (21 July 2023) its fascinating to hear from Ian how when he went to make this record he sourced unfinished song ideas dating back over 30 years.

Watch the complete Ian Moss Noise11 interview:

Ian tells Noise11.com, “Maybe I should be hesitant to say some of these songs are old. There’s a couple of songs, ‘The Last Time’ for example. I started that in 1992 with Alan Roy Scott, an American songwriter that Mushroom lined up to come out to my place on the Northern Beaches. There was one on the Ian Moss album called ‘I Don’t Know’ that was done with Alan around the same time”.

‘Rivers Run Dry’ also features old and new song ideas from Don Walker, Kerry Jacobson, Mark Lizotte and Troy Cassar-Daley. “‘State of My Emotion’, that’s another thing with this ‘Rivers Run Dry’ album. There is no shortage, and I’m not shy about mixing up the styles,” Ian tells Noise11. “‘State of My Emotion’ is a Latin Rock thing. Kerry Jacobson and I started writing that in the year 2000. ‘What Can I Do’, I started writing that in 2005 or 06. The same with ‘I’m Going Back’. The factor with most of these is the lyrics. That’s always the hardest part. I am so grateful for Troy’s (Cassar-Daley) great lyrics for ‘I’m Going Back’. There is also Don Walker’s fantastic set of lyrics for ‘What Can I Do’.”

Some of the ideas are new. Ian says, “The rest, ‘Rivers Run Dry’ the title track is very recent. It was written for a childhood mate of mine, an Alice Springs mate of mine who arguably burnt the candle at both ends thinking he could do that forever. I guess, we all thought that. He went down to a massive stroke about three years ago. At the commencement of writing I didn’t know if he was going to pull through. I’m happy to say he did, somewhat worse for wear but there is still a glint in his eye and he enjoys a drink and a smoke. That song is about and for him. The Mark Lizotte song ‘Open Your Eyes’, I think that’s a fairly new one for Mark. ‘The Wish’ is quite a new one for Kerry Jacobson too. He wrote that on his own”.

‘Rivers Run Dry’ was released today, 21 July 2023.

Ian Moss Rivers Run Dry dates with band are:

Saturday, 5 August 2023: The Tivoli, Brisbane QLD
Friday, 11 August 2023: Palais Theatre, St Kilda VIC
Saturday, 12 August 2023: Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW
Friday, 18 August 2023: The Regal Theatre, Perth WA

Ian will also perform his Solo & Acoustic shows from 21 October starting in Port Macquarie.

Tickets on sale from http://ianmoss.com.au/tour or the venues.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ian Moss, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Ian Moss, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Ian Moss, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Ian Moss, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Ian Moss, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Ian Moss, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Ian Moss, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Ian Moss, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Ian Moss, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Neil Young Chrome Dreams
Neil Young Releases Another Preview of ‘Chrome Dreams’ With ‘Hold Back The Tears’

Neil Young has released a second preview of the upcoming ‘Chrome Dreams’ album from his Archives series.

28 mins ago
Fleetwood Mac Rumours Live
Fleetwood Mac To Release Rumours Live Album

A previously unreleased Fleetwood Mac concert from 1977 will be released as Fleetwood Mac live.

38 mins ago
Brian May of Queen performs at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 2 March 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Queen Honoured With Brit Billion Awards

Queen have received the Brit Billion Award for surpassing the landmark of 1 billion career streams in the U.K..

16 hours ago
Neil Young Archives Roxy Tonights The Night live
Neil Young To Return To The Roxy For 50th Anniversary

Neil Young will once again perform at West Hollywood club The Roxy to mark the 50th anniversary of the venue.

1 day ago
Alice Cooper at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 20 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Alice Cooper And Tom Morello Rock The ‘Road’ For ‘White Line Frankenstein’

Alice Cooper has recruited Tom Morello for the explosive infernal guitar solo for the new song ‘White Line Frankenstein’.

1 day ago
Ian Moss photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ian Moss Starts Construction Work On His Next Setlist

Ian Moss is faced with that “nice problem to have” as he starts work on the setlist for his upcoming ‘Rivers Run Dry’ tour.

2 days ago
The Who Whos Next Lifehouse
The Who Expand Who’s Next To Include Lifehouse

The Who will release a 10-disc version of ‘Who’s Next’ with the unreleased ‘Lifehouse’ added.

2 days ago