Icehouse By The C Rescheduled After Iva Davies Emergency Surgery - Noise11.com

The Icehouse By The C concert postponed last week because Iva Davis had to undergo emergency surgery will be on this weekend in Perth.

Iva had arrived in Perth for the concert last weekend but ended up is a Perth hospital instead.

In a statement Icehouse say:

Hello! We are happy to confirm that Iva Davies has recovered from his sudden illness and the By The C show in Perth has been rescheduled for this Sunday, May 7th, at Whitfords Nodes Park in Hillarys. The previous lineup will remain, with @BIRDSOFTOKYO, @EskimoJoeMusic and @snkysndsystm

joining ICEHOUSE on the rescheduled day. Existing ticketholders can use their ticket for the rescheduled event. You do not need to do anything. For those that cannot attend, please contact Ticketmaster to apply for a refund. Iva Davies has said “I arrived in Perth early last week as I was keen to have a few days R & R and play some golf. However, I ended up spending most of Wednesday and Thursday at Sir Charles Gairdner Hospital Emergency Department and had a surgical procedure on Friday, which meant I was unable to play on Saturday, which I know was not the news the 6000+ people who were coming to the show wanted to receive. My team has been working overtime with the Zaccaria team to reschedule this show with this incredible line up. And I’ve been recovering and getting myself ready to come back this weekend to play on Sunday. Thank you for all the messages of support.” ICEHOUSE would like to thank Zaccaria Concerts and Touring for their help and quick work in rescheduling the show. We would also like to thank all the other bands and their management teams, the venue, vendors and staff behind this large event. A big shout out goes to ICEHOUSE’s amazing crew, for all their hard work getting into Perth last week and doing it all again this week! ICEHOUSE would also like to thank all our friends and fans for their warm messages of support for Iva Davies, as well as your patience and understanding. We’re REALLY looking forward to this Sunday and a great day of music By The C!

