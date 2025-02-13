Imagine Dragon ‘Live At The Hollywood Bowl’ To Screen Globally In Cinemas In March 2025 - Noise11.com

Trafalgar Releasing’s next in cinema concert experience will be Imagine Dragons ‘Live At The Hollywood Bowl’ complete with the 50 piece LA Film Orchestra.

In October 2024 Imagine Dragons played four nights at the Hollywood Bowl on 22, 23, 26 and 27 October.

The setlist was:

Fire in These Hills (from LOOM, 2024)

Thunder (from Evolve, 2017)

Bones (from Mercury Act 2, 2022)

It’s Time (from Night Visions, 2012)

Take Me to the Beach (from LOOM, 2024)

Whatever It Takes (from Evolve, 2017)

Bad Liar (from Origins, 2018)

Nice to Meet You (from LOOM, 2024)

Wake Up (from LOOM, 2024)

Radioactive (from Night Visions, 2012)

Demons (from Night Visions, 2012)

Natural (from Origins, 2018)

Walking the Wire (from Evolve, 2017)

Sharks (from Mercury Act 2, 2022)

Enemy (from Mercury Act 1, 2021)

Eyes Closed (from LOOM, 2024)

In Your Corner (from LOOM, 2024)

Don’t Forget Me (from LOOM, 2024)

Believer (from Evolve, 2017)

The Hollywood Bowl shows captured the final dates of the North American 2024 LOOM tour.

Trafalgar Releasing will present Imagine Dragons ‘Live At The Hollywood Bowl’ worldwide in 26 and 29 March 2025.

https://trafalgar-releasing.com/events/imagine-dragons-live-from-the-hollywood-bowl-with-the-la-film-orchestra/

