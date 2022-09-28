 Introducing Doctor Jimmy Barnes - Noise11.com
Jimmy Barnes by Ros O'Gorman

Introducing Doctor Jimmy Barnes

by Paul Cashmere on September 28, 2022

in News

Jimmy Barnes is now Doctor Jimmy Barnes. Jimmy has received a honorary doctorate from the University of South Australia.

In a statement Dr Jimmy said, “I am both humbled and proud to be receiving an Honorary Doctorate awarded to me by the University of South Australia. What an Honour. The magnitude of this occasion has only just sunk in. You can see I can’t stop smiling”.

University of South Australia Vice Chancellor Professor David Lloyd said, “From working class boy to working class man to working class hero, Jimmy has had to overcome adversity and countless setbacks, bouncing back stronger each time. If you want a gold standard for the ‘unstoppable career’, then Jimmy Barnes is it.”

Jimmy Barnes was a co-founder of one of Australia’s greatest rock bands Cold Chisel. The band formed in Adelaide in 1973. As a solo artist Jimmy has had 17 number one albums, more than any other artist local or international in Australia.

Jimmy has won ARIA Awards, an Country Music Award, TV Week and Countdown Awards and was awarded the Officer of the Order of Australia Award in 2017.

Jimmy is also a best selling author, after publishing his first book Working Class Boy in 2017 and the sequel Working Class Man in 2018. Working Class Boy was also adapted into a movie in 2018.

