Iron Maiden The Future Past Tour Is Coming To Australia - Noise11.com

Iron Maiden last toured Australia in May 2016.

by Paul Cashmere on October 16, 2023

in News

Iron Maiden will bring The Future Past Tour to Australia. Australia was set for The Legacy of the Beast tour in 2020 when Covid hit and the tour was cancelled.

Bassist Steve Harris says, “We’ve really enjoyed playing all the shows on THE FUTURE PAST TOUR this year, and the reaction from our fans has been incredible. Being able to play some of these songs for the very first time has made the tour even more memorable and we can’t wait to continue it next year. We’re all really excited to finally be able to return to Australia as we know our fans have waited so patiently for us over the past few years. It’s going to be great to get back there, especially with this new show. We promise you all, it’ll be worth the wait!”

Iron Maiden performed at Power Trip in the California desert last weekend giving Australian fans a taste of what to expect.

Iron Maiden setlist 6 October 2023, Indio, California

Caught Somewhere in Time (from Somewhere In Time, 1986)
Stranger in a Strange Land (from Somewhere In Time, 1986)
The Writing on the Wall (from Senjutsu, 2021)
Days of Future Past (from Senjutsu, 2021)
The Time Machine (from Senjutsu, 2021)
The Prisoner (from The Number of the Beast, 1982)
Death of the Celts (from Senjutsu, 2021)
Can I Play With Madness (from Seventh Son of a Seventh Son, 1988)
Heaven Can Wait (from Somewhere In Time, 1986)
Alexander the Great (from Somewhere In Time, 1986)
Fear of the Dark (from Fear of the Dark, 1992)
Iron Maiden (from Iron Maiden, 1980)

Encore:
Hell on Earth (from Senjutsu, 2021)
The Trooper (from Piece of Mind, 1983)
Wasted Years(from Somewhere In Time, 1986)

Manager Rod Smallwood comments, “All our best-laid plans to bring the Legacy Of The Beast Tour to Australia were derailed by the shut-down of the live music industry during covid but we assured everyone at the time that we would come back to Australia and, as our fans know, we always keep to our promises. So, as you would imagine, we’re very much looking forward to bringing this amazing new show to the Southern hemisphere and giving our loyal Australian fans the best Maiden show we can. You can be assured it’s worth the wait. See you all in 2024!”

Iron Maiden last toured Australia in May 2016.

The 2024 AUSTRALIAN tour dates are:

Sunday 1 September: PERTH, RAC Arena
Wednesday 4 September: ADELAIDE, Adelaide Entertainment Centre
Friday 6 September: MELBOURNE, Rod Laver Arena
Tuesday 10 September: BRISBANE, Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Thursday 12 September: SYDNEY, Qudos Bank Arena

General public tickets go on sale from 11.00am (local time) on
Tuesday 24th October.

