Jack White Returns To SNL With Fiery New Songs, Unveils Fresh Music And Expands 2026 Live Run - Noise11 Music News

Jack White re‑emerges with new tracks “Derecho Demonico” and “G.O.D. And The Broken Ribs” on SNL and broad live schedule

by Paul Cashmere

Jack White made a striking return to Saturday Night Live last weekend, premiering two new songs, “Derecho Demonico” and “G.O.D. And The Broken Ribs.” The performances, delivered with his long‑standing touring band, marked the first new music from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee this year and set the stage for an expansive 2026 headline tour and festival appearances.

White’s appearance on Saturday Night Live on April 3 was his sixth with the NBC institution, and featured both new tracks that were released on the same day across digital platforms via his Third Man Records label. The limited‑edition black 7” vinyl of the new songs is available now from thirdmanrecords.com and Third Man shops in Nashville, Detroit and London, with copies arriving at independent record stores worldwide next week.

Produced by White and performed with Patrick Keeler on drums, Dominic Davis on bass and Bobby Emmett on keys, “Derecho Demonico” and “G.O.D. And The Broken Ribs” continue the experimental yet grounded rock aesthetic that has defined his post‑Stripes career. These tracks arrive after the critical momentum he built with his 2024 album No Name, which was recognised with a 2025 Grammy Award nomination for Best Rock Album. No Name delivered consecutive US radio No.1 singles with “That’s How I’m Feeling” and “Archbishop Harold Holmes,” the latter supported by a high‑energy video featuring actor John C. Reilly.

White’s SNL return is significant because it reconnects him with one of American television’s most visible music platforms; his history with the show stretches back to The White Stripes era and includes multiple solo performances, as well as appearances on SNL’s 40th and 50th anniversary specials. Those earlier performances became touchstones for his live reputation, showcasing raw intensity and inventive guitar work that now inform his new material.

White’s new songs were released on Friday, April 3, and his SNL performances aired that weekend on NBC in the United States, and through international broadcast syndication. The release strategy, combining a high‑profile TV slot with immediate availability on all major streaming services, illustrates a hybrid promotional approach bridging physical collectibles with contemporary digital distribution.

At its core, this moment underscores why White remains a relevant figure in rock music two decades after The White Stripes broke into mainstream consciousness with White Blood Cells in 2001. He continues to leverage analogue production techniques, vintage guitar textures and a reverence for garage‑rooted blues, even as he explores bold rhythmic and sonic ideas in these new compositions.

Since emerging from Detroit’s garage rock revival at the turn of the century, White has established a multi‑faceted creative trajectory that extends well beyond his early success with The White Stripes. Alongside projects such as The Raconteurs and The Dead Weather, his solo career has been marked by a willingness to push traditional rock boundaries while maintaining a commitment to analogue recording practices and vinyl culture, largely through Third Man Records.

In recent years, White also has broadened his artistic footprint into publishing. In October 2024, Jack White Collected Lyrics And Selected Writing Volume 1 was released, compiling lyrics, seldom‑seen photographs, poems and essays that span his career. The collection, edited by Third Man Records co‑founder Ben Blackwell, features contributions from acclaimed writers, offering a deeper look into White’s lyrical and conceptual world.

The new songs and continued touring come at a time when veteran rock artists are navigating how to remain vital in an industry heavily dominated by pop, hip hop and electronic music. White’s approach, rooted in live musicianship and tangible releases such as vinyl, resonates with a segment of listeners seeking alternatives to purely digital consumption.

Not all reactions to legacy artists releasing new material are universally positive, particularly in an era when fans can be deeply attached to specific eras in an artist’s career. Some long‑time followers might measure new output against classic White Stripes records, while others appreciate the evolution and experimentation evident in White’s solo work. Yet, his ability to secure major television slots, maintain a strong touring itinerary and generate significant engagement around physical releases suggests a sustained relevance that few peers have managed.

Following the SNL performances and the new release rollout, White is poised for a busy international summer and beyond. His 2026 live itinerary spans headline shows and festival slots across Europe, North America and Asia. For fans and observers alike, the coming months will reveal how the new songs integrate into his broader repertoire and how White continues to define rock’s place in contemporary music culture.

Jack White 2026 Live Dates

May 30, Sigulda, Latvia, Sigulda Castle

June 1, Warsaw, Poland, Klub Stodola

June 2, Krakow, Poland, Klub Studio

June 4, Berlin, Germany, Columbiahalle

June 5, Hamburg, Germany, Georg Elser Halle

June 6, Aarhus, Denmark, Northside Festival †

June 8, Malmo, Sweden, Slagthuset

June 9, Stockholm, Sweden, Gröna Lund

June 10, Gothenburg, Sweden, Liseberg

June 12, Beekse Bergen, Netherlands, Best Kept Secret Festival †

June 13, Paris, France, L’Olympia

June 14, Paris, France, L’Olympia

June 16, Brussels, Belgium, Ancienne Belgique

June 17, Brussels, Belgium, Ancienne Belgique

June 18, Lyon, France, Les Nuits de Fourvière

June 19, Camaiore, Italy, La Prima Estate †

June 21, Lignano Sabbiadoro, Italy, Arena Alpe Adria

June 22-24, Zagreb, Croatia, INMusic Festival †

August 21, Almaty, Kazakhstan, Park Live Almaty †

August 23, İstanbul, Turkey, Babylon Soundgarden †

September 18-20, East Aurora, NY, Borderland Festival †

† Headline Festival Performance

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