Jackson Browne Australian Dates Postponed Until November and December 2023 - Noise11.com

Jackson Browne’s two postponed Australian dates in Melbourne and Sydney have been rescheduled for November/December 2023.
The official statement from Frontier Touring says:
Frontier Touring are pleased to confirm Jackson Browne will return to Australia this November/December 2023, to perform in Melbourne and Sydney, following postponing his shows in both cities last week.
Jackson recovered from the illness and continued his tour with shows in Auckland and Wellington, NZ. The final show of the tour is in Christchurch on April 21st.
All existing tickets remain valid for the new dates. If you purchased tickets to Browne’s original show at Melbourne’s Margaret Court Arena on Thursday 13 April, your new show date is Wednesday 29 November 2023. If you purchased a ticket to his Sydney performance at Aware Super Theatre show on Saturday 15 April, your new date is Friday 1 December 2023.
All ticketholders will receive direct communication from Ticketek, outlining new show details – no action needed. Patrons unable to attend the Nov/Dec dates are able to obtain a full refund. For any further questions, please contact Ticketek via the link here.
JACKSON BROWNE
With special guest Liz Stringer
AUSTRALIA
NOVEMBER/DECEMBER 2023
Presented by Frontier Touring
Tickets on sale now via frontiertouring.com/jacksonbrowne
Wednesday 29 November (previously Thursday 13 April)
Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne, VIC
Friday 1 December (previously Saturday 15 April)
Aware Super Theatre, Sydney, NSW
