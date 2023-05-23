 Jackson Browne To Perform For A Day On The Green In Queensland - Noise11.com
Jackson Browne performs at the Palais Theatre in St Kilda on Friday 1 April 2016.

Jackson Browne To Perform For A Day On The Green In Queensland

by Paul Cashmere on May 24, 2023

in News

Jackson Browne has added an outdoor show in Queensland for A Day On The Green in December.

The show on Saturday December 2, 2023 will be Jackson Browne’s only Queensland show on this upcoming tour.

The Jackson Browne November and December tour is to make up for his cancelled Australian dates in April.

Jackson Browne with special guests The Waifs, Vika & Linda and Liz Stringer – ONLY QUEENSLAND SHOW
A Day On The Green – Saturday 2 December, 2023
Sirromet Wines, Mount Cotton, QLD
Tickets on sale Wednesday 31 May from Ticketmaster
All info: adayonthegreen.com.au

