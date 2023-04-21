 James Reyne and Ella Hooper Release their Duet of 'Way Out West' - Noise11.com

James Reyne and Ella Hooper Release their Duet of ‘Way Out West’

by Paul Cashmere on April 21, 2023

in News

James Reyne and Ella Hooper have officially released their duet of the Australian country classic ‘Way Out West’.

‘Way Out West’ was the title track and hit song from The Dingoes debut album in 1973. It is the story of a man who leaves his wife and job in the city to head way out west for a job as a miner.

The Dingoes reached no 40 on the Australian singles chart in 1973.

James Reyne also covered the song with James Blundell in 1992. They reached number 2 with the song on the singles chart.

James Reyne and Ella Hooper will head out on the Way Out West tour starting May 26 in Hobart.

WAY OUT WEST 2023 TOUR DATES
JAMES REYNE with special guest ELLA HOOPER

Tickets on sale now – head to jamesreyne.com.au

May
May 26 – Theatre Royal Hobart TAS
May 27 – Adelaide Festival Centre Adelaide SA

June
June 1 – The Tivoli Brisbane QLD
June 2 – The Tivoli Brisbane QLD
June 4 – Miami Marketta Gold Coast QLD
June 9 – Anita’s Theatre Thirroul NSW
June 10 – Enmore Theatre Sydney NSW
June 17 – Palais Theatre Melbourne VIC
June 23 – Empire Theatre Toowoomba QLD
June 30 – Freo Social Fremantle WA

July
July 1 – Astor Theatre Perth WA
July 15 – Ulumbarra Theatre Bendigo VIC
July 22 – Ballarat Civic Hall Ballarat VIC

August
August 4 – Darwin Entertainment Centre Darwin NT
August 11 – Townsville Regional Entertainment Centre Townsville QLD
August 12 – Tanks Arts Centre Cairns QLD
August 18 – Drifters Wharf Gosford NSW
August 19 – Toronto Hotel Toronto NSW

