Janet Jackson Refuses To Back Down After Her Vile MAGA Kamala Harris Comments - Noise11.com

Janet Jackson has denied claims she apologised to Kamala Harris after controversial comments that mirror MAGA slurs on the Vice President.

Reps for Jackson say she has not walked back her comments about Vice President Harris, despite reports claiming that she had expressed regret.

They state that the person who issued the alleged apology on her behalf has ” absolutely no connection” to Jackson.

According to TMZ, a person known as Mo Elmasri claimed to be the singer’s manager and issued an apology on her behalf to Buzzfeed, saying that Jackson “deeply respects Vice President Kamala Harris and her accomplishments as a Black and Indian woman”.

Elmasri added, “Janet apologises for any confusion caused and acknowledges the importance of accurate representation in public discourse.”

Jackson’s representatives confirmed that her only manager is her brother, Randy.

Jackson came under fire for the controversial remarks she made about Harris in an interview with The Guardian, including that the presidential candidate’s father is a white man.

Despite admitting she wasn’t well-informed, Jackson speculated about Harris’ family background.

“Well, you know what they supposedly said? She’s not Black. That’s what I heard. That she’s Indian.”

After the interviewer clarified that Harris is of both Black and South Asian descent, the five-time Grammy winner pressed on.

“Her father’s white,” Jackson stated. “That’s what I was told. I mean, I haven’t watched the news in a few days. I was told they discovered her father was white.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

