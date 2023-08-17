 Jared Leto Says Thirty Seconds To Mars Is Basically Just Him - Noise11.com
Thirty Seconds To Mars, Jared Leto, Video, Music Interview, Noise11, Ros O'Gorman, Photo

Jared Leto, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Jared Leto Says Thirty Seconds To Mars Is Basically Just Him

by Music-News.com on August 18, 2023

in News

Jared Leto joins Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 to discuss Thirty Seconds To Mars’ new song “Seasons” from the group’s forthcoming album ‘It’s The End of the World But It’s a Beautiful Day’. He tells Apple Music about entering a new chapter with the album, the eclectic nature of the band’s sound, the origin of the group’s sound, and more.

Jared Leto on Entering a New Chapter on Thirty Seconds to Mars’ New Album…

I think for us, it was the bravest thing to do is to make an album like this.

It does feel like a new beginning for us. It’s important as you continue to be an artist, to be willing to destroy a bit of yourself, let go of the past in order to move forward. My brother and I, a lot of people think about us as a hard rock band, which is always pretty surprising to me because if you look at even the first record, there’s in my mind a lot of diversity. There’s electronics, there’s strings, there’s different kinds of arrangements. The process of making the album artwork, at first I was creating all these Renaissance paintings using AI, and they were stunning and horrifying and beautiful, and I still have them. I created thousands of them. This was a year ago, so still in some ways, early days on that.

Then I threw them all out and I decided to, last year I was taking photographs of the sky, sunsets and skies, every day for a year, just as a little art project. I remember I had all these skies, so I opened up the folder and I was like, wow, that’s quite beautiful. Maybe there’s something there. We went from this kind of brooding, dark, strange, stunning thing to this really simple, beautiful, ordinary, familiar thing, which is the sky, the sunsets, something that’s right above us. The title of the album is, It’s the End of the World but It’s a Beautiful Day, and I thought, what’s more beautiful and something that we often forget about than just looking up? Right before I came in here, I was outside and I just took two deep breaths and just kind of stood out there. I’m really glad that I made that change. But the dark and the light, and there’s a lot of that on this album.

Jared Leto Tells Apple Music The Heart of Thirty Seconds To Mars Has Always Been Him and His Brother…

The reality, the band, just in case anyone was ever confused out there, it’s always been me and my brother. We’ve had incredible contributors, collaborators, but the core, the heart of Thirty Seconds of Mars has been that bond that we share as brothers. Anybody that’s ever been part of the band will tell you that. But, I think a lot of people are not aware of that part of it. They’re probably not aware also that I produced every album we’ve ever made, that I wrote virtually every single song.

music-news.com

