Jason Donovan and Myf Warhurst To Star In The Rocky Horror Show - Noise11.com

Jason Donovan and Myf Warhurst will be donning the fishnets for a new Australian season on The Rocky Horror Show in 2023.

Jason will play Frank-N-Furter while Myf will play The Narrator in the new production. “I am thrilled to be coming home next year to be part of the legendary Rocky Horror Show and in its 50thAnniversary production no less! From the very first performance in London those years ago, Richard O’Brien created a show from the wilds of his imagination with incredible music that has now stood the test of time, and an awesome energy that befits its accolades and its endurance. Quite simply, it’s a rock n roll show appealing to the cheeky side of us all so I cannot wait to be on stage at Theatre Royal Sydney to party in 2023!”, said Jason Donovan.

“If my 15 year old self had any inkling I’d be invited to be a part of a legendary musical that not only celebrated difference, changed lives and had cracking songs to boot, AND I would be starring alongside Jason Donovan, she’d be squealing. Frankly, I’m actually squealing now! It’s a huge honour to be invited to be a part of this historical show’s 50th celebrations and to finally show the world my moves to the Time Warp that I, like so many other people, have practiced for most of our lives on dance floors all over the world.”, said Myf Warhurst.

The Rocky Horror Show is the creation of New Zealander Richard O’Brien. He isn’t sure if Steve Reeves, who is mentioned in ‘Sweet Transvesite ever saw the show. (“We could take in an old Steve Reeves movie”). Reeves passed away in 2000. But Lily Saint Cyr, Faye Raye and Janette Scott were all thrilled to be name-checked.

“I don’t know if Steve Reeves ever saw the show,” Richard told Noise11.com. “I know that Faye Raye sent a postcard to Tim Curry when he was playing Frank-N-Furter in Los Angeles. She must have been very old then. I received a letter from a woman who has written a book on Vaudeville. Lily Saint Cyr was terribly pleased to get a mention. I was at the BBC and there were the children of Janette Scott and Mel Torme. I was talking to them and they said their mother was here. I went over and there was Janette Scott and she said ‘oh my God, thank you for a mention in that opening song’.”

What the Noise11.com Richard O’Brien interview:

The Australian cast will also include Ellis Dolan as Eddie/Dr Scott, Darcey Eagle as Columbia, Ethan Jones as Brad, Deirdre Khoo as Janet, Loredo Malcolm as Rocky and Henry Rollo as Riff Raff.

The Rocky Horror Show will open at Theatre Royal in Sydney in February 2023. Tickets on sale 17 October from www.rockyhorror.com.au

