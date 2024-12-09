 Jay-Z In Damage Control Over Rape Allegations - Noise11.com
Jay-Z In Damage Control Over Rape Allegations

by Paul Cashmere on December 9, 2024

in News

Jay-Z is in damage control after Texas attorney Tony Buzbee filed a suit accusing the rapper of raping a 13-year-old girl in 2000.

Buzbee filed the original lawsuit in federal court naming Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs in October. He has now refiled naming Shawn Carter (aka Jay-Z).

Carter has issued a statement denying the allegations. He said, “These allegations are so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one!! Whomever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree?” Carter said in a statement to NBC News. “These alleged victims would deserve real justice if that were the case.”

Read his full statement here:

Sean Combs, who is now being held in prison until his trial in 2025, called the suits “Shameless publicity stunts designed to extract payments from celebrities”.

This new suit against Combs and Carter alleges the 13-year-o;d girl was raped by the two rappers at a house party after the MTV Video Music Awards in 2000.

The suit claims the girls did not have a ticket to attend the Awards and approached various limo drivers before she found Diddy’s driver who said she was what “Diddy was looking for”.

After the awards show she was taken to a house where she signed a non-disclosure agreement where she was offered a drink and began to feel woozy.

She claims Combs and Carter entered the room and removed her clothes. The Combs raped her with Carter while others watched.

Carter posted, “My wife and I will have to sit our children down, one of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims, and explain the cruelty and greed of people. I mourn yet another loss of innocence.”

Andy Signore of Popcorn Planet has been doing excellent reporting in the Diddy case.

In October Buzbee warned that many famous celebrities are about to fall with Diddy.

