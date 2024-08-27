Jazz Great Russell Malone Dies At Age 60 - Noise11.com

Jazz musician Russell Malone has passed away from a heart attack in Japan at the age of 60. Malone was touring in a trio with Carter and Donald Vega.

Malone had over a dozen albums to his name and also played on albums for Harry Connick Jr, Diana Krall, David Sanborn, Natalie Cole, BB King, Gladys Knight and Joss Stone.

In 1988 Russell started a two year stint with Jimmy Smith and then played for three years with Harry Connick Jr before becoming the guitarist in the Diana Krall Trio.

With Diana he shares a Grammy for Best Vocal Jazz Performance for ‘When I Look In Your Eyes’ (1999). His work was also nominated for two other Grammy Awards.

