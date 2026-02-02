Jeff Goldblum & The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra Announce Australian Dates For The Night Blooms World Tour - Noise11.com

Hollywood icon Jeff Goldblum brings his long-running jazz ensemble back to Australia for a national tour celebrating the forthcoming album Night Blooms.

by Paul Cashmere

Jeff Goldblum’s parallel life as a jazz pianist has steadily evolved from a private passion into a fully realised international recording and touring career, and in April and May Australia will again sit at the centre of that journey. Jeff Goldblum & The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra have confirmed Australian dates for The Night Blooms World Tour, a run of concerts that will showcase material from the forthcoming album Night Blooms while revisiting the ensemble’s increasingly respected body of work.

For many, Goldblum’s musical profile first entered public consciousness with the release of The Capitol Studios Sessions in 2018, recorded with his long-standing Los Angeles based ensemble The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra. The project was never treated as a novelty. Goldblum, a trained jazz pianist whose relationship with the instrument stretches back more than three decades, approached the record as a working musician steeped in the Great American Songbook. That approach has continued across subsequent releases including I Shouldn’t Be Telling You This, Plays Well With Others and Still Blooming, each reinforcing the seriousness of the project and the chemistry of the band.

The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra itself predates the albums. Long before recording contracts and festival slots, Goldblum and the group held a weekly residency at Los Angeles’ Carlyle Hotel, developing a loose but deeply musical rapport built on swing, standards and improvisation. The orchestra functions less like a celebrity backing band and more like a true ensemble, with Goldblum at the piano acting as both anchor and conversationalist, guiding arrangements while leaving space for interplay and spontaneity.

The forthcoming Night Blooms album, set for release on June 5, 2026 via Universal’s relaunched Fontana label, represents another step forward. It follows Still Blooming, which debuted at number one on the Official Jazz & Blues Albums Chart and reached the top ten on the UK Official Albums Chart in 2025. Night Blooms expands the palette further, with Goldblum not only at the piano but also contributing vocals on select tracks. The album also features a wide range of collaborators drawn from across pop, jazz and film, including dodie, Cynthia Erivo, Melody Gardot, Ariana Grande, Scarlett Johansson, Charlie Puth, Haley Reinhart and Maiya Sykes, connections formed through Goldblum’s decades-long career across multiple creative disciplines.

The Australian leg of The Night Blooms World Tour will translate that studio ambition to the stage. Each show promises an intimate but buoyant evening where classic jazz traditions meet Goldblum’s distinctive storytelling presence. A standout moment of the tour will be the Sydney Opera House performance, where the orchestra will be joined for a one-night-only collaboration with The Metropolitan Orchestra conducted by Sarah-Grace Williams, elevating the arrangements into a full orchestral setting.

The timing of the tour coincides with a particularly visible period in Goldblum’s screen career. Most recently he has appeared as The Wizard in Wicked and the forthcoming Wicked: For Good, adding another iconic role to a filmography that already includes some of the most recognisable titles in modern cinema. From early appearances in Death Wish, Nashville and Annie Hall, through career-defining performances in The Fly, The Big Chill and Independence Day, Goldblum became a fixture of blockbuster filmmaking as Dr Ian Malcolm in Jurassic Park and its sequels. His work with director Wes Anderson on films such as The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou, The Grand Budapest Hotel and Asteroid City further cemented his reputation for off-kilter intelligence and comic timing.

Yet music has always run parallel to acting. Goldblum has often spoken about jazz as a formative influence dating back to his youth in Pittsburgh, encouraged by his older brother Rick. That connection endured through years of stage work, film success and television roles, eventually resurfacing publicly once the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra stepped into the spotlight. What distinguishes Goldblum’s musical career is its continuity, it was never a late diversion but a long-standing discipline waiting for its moment.

With more dates expected to be announced internationally, The Night Blooms World Tour positions Jeff Goldblum & The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra at their most confident and creatively engaged. For Australian audiences, the tour offers a rare opportunity to experience a performer whose musical identity is as authentic as his screen presence, delivered in venues that allow the nuance of jazz to breathe.

Australian Tour Dates

Friday April 24, Melbourne, Palais Theatre

Tuesday April 28, Perth, Riverside Theatre

Thursday April 30, Brisbane, Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre

Saturday May 2, Adelaide, Festival Theatre

Tuesday May 5, Sydney, Sydney Opera House

Tickets on sale Friday February 6 at 10am local time.

