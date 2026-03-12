Jelly Roll Joins Grand Ole Opry Family - Noise11.com

Lainey Wilson inducts Jelly Roll, celebrating his journey from Nashville streets to country music stardom

by Paul Cashmere

Multi-Grammy® Award winner Jelly Roll officially became the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry on March 11, 2026, in a ceremony that celebrated not only his music, but the personal journey that brought him to Music City’s most hallowed stage. The induction was led by his close friend and fellow Opry member Lainey Wilson, with the support of Opry icons Craig Morgan, Lily Isaacs, Larry Gatlin, Leanne Morgan, ERNEST, Sonya Isaacs, and others who joined in honouring Jelly Roll’s milestone.

Jelly Roll, born Jason Bradley DeFord in the Antioch neighbourhood of Nashville in 1984, has emerged as one of country music’s most compelling voices, blending elements of hip-hop, rock, and contemporary Christian music into his storytelling. His path to the Opry was far from conventional. As a teen, DeFord spent years in and out of juvenile detention and jail, cycles of incarceration that he says shaped his lyrical honesty. He earned his GED while behind bars and has since dedicated much of his career to mentoring at-risk youth, including ongoing work with the Judge Dinkins Educational Center.

The induction ceremony was both celebratory and deeply personal. Jelly Roll began the night performing his hits “Liar,” “Need A Favor,” “I Am Not Okay,” “Hard Fought Hallelujah,” and “Son Of A Sinner,” joined by his longtime friend ERNEST. A highlight of the evening came when Lainey Wilson, who had been an early supporter and collaborator, stepped into the circle to formally welcome him to the Opry family.

“There are some people in this business who are great singers, some who are great songwriters, and every once in a while somebody comes along who is even bigger than that,” Wilson said. “They are a voice for people who feel like they don’t have one. That’s exactly who Jelly Roll is. Country music has always been about telling stories, the good, the bad, the messy, it’s about redemption, and tonight we are welcoming a man who has never been afraid to tell the truth about his life. I’m so proud to call you my friend.”

Jelly Roll, visibly emotional, received his Opry member award with gratitude, reflecting on his rise from troubled beginnings. “To take a convicted felon from Music City, a kid who’s been in local juvenile and county jails, and bring him here with Grammys, awards, and platinum plaques, and then make him a member of the Grand Ole Opry-this is a story only God could write,” he said. “I don’t deserve the grace God gave me, but that’s the best part, right? And yet he gives it all the time.”

The night closed with Jelly Roll and Wilson performing their duet “Save Me,” a poignant reminder of the artist’s blend of faith and hard-won life lessons. Among the audience were figures central to his journey, including Sheriff Daron Hall, Davidson County Juvenile Correctional Professional Yolanda Hockett, and his mother, witnessing her son’s Opry debut for the first time.

Jelly Roll’s connection to the Opry dates back to November 9, 2021, when he made his debut, quickly becoming a fan favourite and a trusted mentor through the Opry NextStage program. Craig Morgan played a pivotal role in his career, inviting him on stage to perform “Almost Home,” a moment Jelly Roll has called life-changing. At the induction, Morgan presented him with handwritten, autographed lyrics to the song, symbolising the full-circle nature of Jelly Roll’s journey.

His career achievements continue to grow. In 2026, Jelly Roll won three Grammys including Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song for “Hard Fought Hallelujah,” Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “Amen” with Shaboozey, and Best Contemporary Country Album for his sophomore country album, Beautifully Broken, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200. His earlier works, including Whitsitt Chapel and Ballads of the Broken, cemented his reputation as a storyteller who blends raw honesty with musical versatility.

Beyond music, Jelly Roll has made appearances in television and film, including Tulsa King with Sylvester Stallone and the animated film Goat, and has engaged in professional wrestling events with WWE, showcasing his multifaceted talent and broad appeal. Despite fame, he remains committed to community and faith, crediting his daughter for reconnecting him with his Christian beliefs at age 39.

The Grand Ole Opry, founded in 1925 and the longest-running live broadcast show in the world, continues to celebrate country music’s legacy while embracing new voices. Jelly Roll’s induction marks a new chapter, honouring not only his musical achievements but his journey of redemption and resilience.

Tickets for all 2026 Opry shows are on sale now. For full Opry 100 schedule, visit opry.com.

