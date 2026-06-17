Jerry Seinfeld Sparks Backlash After Saying Palestine “Doesn't Exist” - Noise11 Music News

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld has drawn widespread criticism after telling a social media influencer that Palestine “doesn’t exist” while leaving Madison Square Garden following the New York Knicks’ dramatic NBA Finals victory over the San Antonio Spurs. The brief exchange, captured on video and rapidly shared across social media, has become the latest flashpoint involving the comedian’s outspoken support for Israel and his views on the Palestinian cause.

by Paul Cashmere

The incident occurred after Game 4 of the NBA Finals, which saw the Knicks secure a 107-106 win and move to a 3-1 series advantage. As Seinfeld exited the arena, Kick streamer FinesseFave approached him and asked whether he could say “Free Palestine”. Seinfeld laughed before responding, “It doesn’t exist,” and continued walking.

The remark immediately generated intense reaction online. Supporters praised Seinfeld for refusing what they viewed as a political provocation. Critics, however, argued that the comment crossed a line by dismissing the existence of a people, a national identity and a territory recognised by much of the international community.

The controversy matters because Seinfeld remains one of the most recognisable and widely admired figures in entertainment. As co-creator and star of Seinfeld, one of television’s most successful sitcoms, he built a reputation over decades as a broadly popular comedian whose appeal often transcended political and cultural divisions. For some longtime fans, his increasingly public comments regarding the Middle East conflict have altered perceptions of a performer once largely associated with observational comedy rather than political controversy.

At the centre of the debate is Seinfeld’s assertion that Palestine does not exist. While the status of Palestinian statehood remains disputed internationally, Palestine is recognised as a sovereign state by a majority of United Nations member nations. According to figures cited in reports following the incident, 156 of the UN’s 181 recognised member states acknowledge Palestinian statehood. Palestine also holds non-member observer state status at the United Nations. The United States, Israel and several other countries do not formally recognise Palestine as an independent state.

Critics therefore argue that Seinfeld’s statement is factually inaccurate because it ignores both international recognition and the existence of millions of Palestinians who identify with a shared national identity. Others contend that even when interpreted as a political statement rather than a literal one, the remark was offensive because it appeared to dismiss the legitimacy of Palestinian aspirations for self-determination.

The latest incident is consistent with positions Seinfeld has publicly expressed in recent years. In 2025, he compared the Free Palestine movement to the Ku Klux Klan, a comparison that generated significant criticism from Palestinian advocates and civil rights supporters. He has also previously stated that he did not care about Palestine during another public confrontation and mocked a pro-Palestinian heckler during a Sydney performance in 2024.

Those comments have increasingly placed Seinfeld at the centre of political debates that extend far beyond the entertainment industry. While many fans continue to support him and defend his right to express his views, others have questioned whether his remarks have alienated audiences who once viewed him as a relatively apolitical entertainer.

The broader backdrop remains the ongoing war that followed the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023. The conflict has resulted in extensive casualties and humanitarian devastation in Gaza while continuing to fuel passionate and often polarised debate worldwide. Public figures who comment on the conflict frequently find themselves subject to intense scrutiny from both supporters and critics.

Seinfeld’s defenders argue that he was responding to a provocative request and exercising his right to express a political opinion. They maintain that disagreement with the Free Palestine movement does not automatically constitute hostility toward Palestinians. Critics counter that a statement denying the existence of Palestine goes beyond policy disagreement and risks dehumanising a population already affected by conflict and displacement.

Whether the episode has a lasting impact on Seinfeld’s career remains unclear. After all, he is old and rich and clearly doesn’t give a fuck anymore. The comedian remains a major cultural figure with a loyal fan base. However, the viral reaction demonstrates how quickly comments made in passing can reverberate globally, particularly when they touch on one of the most sensitive geopolitical issues of the modern era.

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