Jet Extend The Get Born 20th Anniversary Tour - Noise11.com

Jet have announced new dates for the Get Born 20th anniversary tour.

Jet’s debut album ‘Get Born’ was released 14 September 2003. It went on to sell over 4 million copies worldwide.

‘Get Born’ was a number one album in Australia and reached no 14 in the UK and no 26 in the USA.

In Australia it delivered four hit singles with ‘Are You Gonna Be My Girl’, ‘Rollover DJ’, ‘Look What You’ve Done’ and ‘Cold Hard Bitch’.

Dates for Jet are:

Friday 10 May – Torquay Hotel, Torquay

Saturday 11 May – Uni Bar, Hobart*

Friday 17 May – Metropolis, Fremantle*

Saturday 18 May – Bass In The Grass, Darwin

Friday 24 May – Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads*

Saturday 25 May – The Station, Sunshine Coast*

Friday 31 May – Sunken Monkey Hotel, Central Coast*

Thursday 6 June – The Pavilion, Kiama

Friday 7 June – Uc Refectory, Canberra

Saturday 8 June – Bar On The Hill, Newcastle*

