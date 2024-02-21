 Jimmy Barnes Adds A Couple Of Extra Red Hot Sumer Shows - Noise11.com
Jimmy Barnes Cold Chisel perform at Rod Laver Arena Melbourne on Thursday 19 November 2015. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Jimmy Barnes Adds A Couple Of Extra Red Hot Sumer Shows

by Paul Cashmere on February 21, 2024

in News

Jimmy Barnes has added a few more Red Hot Summer shows for Noosa and Cairns when he returns to work in April.

New dates for the extended series one of Red Hot Summer are:

18 May, Noosa, Noosa & District Sports Club

And

25 May, Cairns, Cairns Showgrounds

The shows will also feature The Living End, Pete Murray, Kasey Chambers, Mahalia Barnes and the Soulmates and Sam + Sam with Birds of Tokyo playing all shows except Cairns and Jon Stevens replacing Birds of Tokyo in Cairns.

The previous announced shows with Jimmy back at work are:

6 April, Hunter Valley, Roche Estate
13 April, Launceston, Country Club Lawns
27 April, Bendigo, Bendigo Racecourse

Tickets are available here

Hell of a Time tour dates:

Wednesday, 12 June 2024 Regal Theatre, Perth WA
Thursday, 13 June 2024 Mandurah Performing Arts Centre, Mandurah WA
Monday, 17 June 2024 Frankston Arts Centre, Frankston VIC
Tuesday, 18 June 2024 West Gippsland Arts Centre, Warragul VIC
Thursday, 20 June 2024 Riverlinks Eastbank, Shepparton VIC
Saturday, 29 June 2024 Wrest Point Entertainment Centre, Hobart TAS
Thursday, 4 July 2024 Barossa Arts Centre, Tanunda SA
Friday. 5 July 2024 Her Majesty’s Theatre, Adelaide SA
Tuesday, 6 August 2024 The Art House, Wyong NSW
Thursday, 8 August 2024 Empire Theatre, Toowoomba QLD
Wednesday, 14 August 2024 Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul NSW
Friday, 16 August 2024 Canberra Theatre, Canberra ACT
Sunday, 18 August 2024 Sydney Opera House Concert Hall, Sydney NSW

Tickets to the Hell of a Time tour go on sale at 10.00am local times on Monday, 19 February from here

Jimmy will also be appearing at Stranded in the Maldives

Sunday 1 September to Thursday 11 September 2024

Related Posts

AC/DC To Release Gold Disc Editions Of American (Not Australian) Versions of Classic Albums

AC/DC will release nine Gold disc editions of their classic albums to mark the 50th anniversary of the first gig of the band in Australia but for some weird reason it is the US editions of the albums, not the Australia editions.

2 mins ago
Simple Minds at Red Hot Summer Mornington 2024 photo by Winston Robinson
Simple Minds To Play Last Show In Perth

All good things come to an end and in Simple Minds case their last Australian show is tonight (21 February 2024) in Perth.

2 hours ago
Peter Garrett Midnight Oil 6 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Peter Garrett Spans 46 Years With Solo Setlist

Peter Garrett has played two solo shows so far in 2024 with a fairly even divide between the solo songs and his Midnight Oil catalogue.

3 hours ago
Madonna performs at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday 12 March 2016. This is the first show of the Australian leg of her world wide Rebel Heart Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Madonna Falls During Seattle Show But The Mime Goes On

Madonna suffered a fall during her recent Seattle concert.

1 day ago
Billy Joel at the MCG 10 December 2022 photo by Bron Robinson
Billy Joel’s AI Video for ‘Turn The Lights Back On’ – Creepy or Innovative?

The video for Billy Joel’s new song ‘Turn The Lights Back On’ is equally parts innovative and creepy. The video, directed Warren Fu and the song’s co-writer Freddy Wexler is an idea of Wexler’s.

4 days ago
Neil Young Premieres New Recording of Over and Over titled Broken Circle

Neil Young has a new nine-minute recording of ‘Over and Over’ titled ‘Broken Circle’ from his upcoming ‘Fu##in’ Up’ album.

5 days ago
Billy Joel at the MCG 10 December 2022 photo by Bron Robinson 2
Billy Joel Reveals His Dream Supergroup To Howard Stern

Howard Stern has enticed Billy Joel’s dream supergroup out of Billy.

6 days ago