Jimmy Barnes Adds A Couple Of Extra Red Hot Sumer Shows - Noise11.com

Jimmy Barnes has added a few more Red Hot Summer shows for Noosa and Cairns when he returns to work in April.

New dates for the extended series one of Red Hot Summer are:

18 May, Noosa, Noosa & District Sports Club

And

25 May, Cairns, Cairns Showgrounds

The shows will also feature The Living End, Pete Murray, Kasey Chambers, Mahalia Barnes and the Soulmates and Sam + Sam with Birds of Tokyo playing all shows except Cairns and Jon Stevens replacing Birds of Tokyo in Cairns.

The previous announced shows with Jimmy back at work are:

6 April, Hunter Valley, Roche Estate

13 April, Launceston, Country Club Lawns

27 April, Bendigo, Bendigo Racecourse

Tickets are available here

Hell of a Time tour dates:

Wednesday, 12 June 2024 Regal Theatre, Perth WA

Thursday, 13 June 2024 Mandurah Performing Arts Centre, Mandurah WA

Monday, 17 June 2024 Frankston Arts Centre, Frankston VIC

Tuesday, 18 June 2024 West Gippsland Arts Centre, Warragul VIC

Thursday, 20 June 2024 Riverlinks Eastbank, Shepparton VIC

Saturday, 29 June 2024 Wrest Point Entertainment Centre, Hobart TAS

Thursday, 4 July 2024 Barossa Arts Centre, Tanunda SA

Friday. 5 July 2024 Her Majesty’s Theatre, Adelaide SA

Tuesday, 6 August 2024 The Art House, Wyong NSW

Thursday, 8 August 2024 Empire Theatre, Toowoomba QLD

Wednesday, 14 August 2024 Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul NSW

Friday, 16 August 2024 Canberra Theatre, Canberra ACT

Sunday, 18 August 2024 Sydney Opera House Concert Hall, Sydney NSW

Tickets to the Hell of a Time tour go on sale at 10.00am local times on Monday, 19 February from here

Jimmy will also be appearing at Stranded in the Maldives

Sunday 1 September to Thursday 11 September 2024

