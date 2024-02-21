Jimmy Barnes Adds A Couple Of Extra Red Hot Sumer Shows - Noise11.com

Jimmy Barnes has added a few more Red Hot Summer shows for Noosa and Cairns when he returns to work in April.
New dates for the extended series one of Red Hot Summer are:
18 May, Noosa, Noosa & District Sports Club
And
25 May, Cairns, Cairns Showgrounds
The shows will also feature The Living End, Pete Murray, Kasey Chambers, Mahalia Barnes and the Soulmates and Sam + Sam with Birds of Tokyo playing all shows except Cairns and Jon Stevens replacing Birds of Tokyo in Cairns.
The previous announced shows with Jimmy back at work are:
6 April, Hunter Valley, Roche Estate
13 April, Launceston, Country Club Lawns
27 April, Bendigo, Bendigo Racecourse
Hell of a Time tour dates:
Wednesday, 12 June 2024 Regal Theatre, Perth WA
Thursday, 13 June 2024 Mandurah Performing Arts Centre, Mandurah WA
Monday, 17 June 2024 Frankston Arts Centre, Frankston VIC
Tuesday, 18 June 2024 West Gippsland Arts Centre, Warragul VIC
Thursday, 20 June 2024 Riverlinks Eastbank, Shepparton VIC
Saturday, 29 June 2024 Wrest Point Entertainment Centre, Hobart TAS
Thursday, 4 July 2024 Barossa Arts Centre, Tanunda SA
Friday. 5 July 2024 Her Majesty’s Theatre, Adelaide SA
Tuesday, 6 August 2024 The Art House, Wyong NSW
Thursday, 8 August 2024 Empire Theatre, Toowoomba QLD
Wednesday, 14 August 2024 Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul NSW
Friday, 16 August 2024 Canberra Theatre, Canberra ACT
Sunday, 18 August 2024 Sydney Opera House Concert Hall, Sydney NSW
Tickets to the Hell of a Time tour go on sale at 10.00am local times on Monday, 19 February from here
Jimmy will also be appearing at Stranded in the Maldives
Sunday 1 September to Thursday 11 September 2024
