Jimmy Barnes Holds The Record for Greatest Number of A Day On The Green Gigs - Noise11.com

As A Day On The Green heads towards its 500th show it has been revealed that the title holder for most A Day On The Green gigs is Jimmy Barnes with 44 shows.

“I don’t know what’s more amazing, that A Day On The Green is about to do their 500th show, or that between my solo and Chisel gigs I’ve played the event 44 times over the last 21 years,” Jimmy said in a statement. “Congratulations to all the team at A Day On The Green on reaching this huge milestone.”

The 500th A Day On The Green show will take place 19 November with Crowded House. Neil Finn said, “It’s a remarkable milestone that A Day On The Green have reached. Congratulations – that’s a legacy to be proud of. We were there at 220 and now it’s our good fortune to be able to mark their special occasion, the big 500!!! We will be fully energized and singing our hearts out, under the stars with all the good folk on the Green.”

In 21 years A Day On The Green has clocked up over 4,000,000 ticket sales. In total, 1,960 artists have played the festival. It was an honour to walk side by side with MG on the journey, and our vision remains the same,” A Day On The Green co-founder and Director Michael Newton says. “Being a concert promoter is a tough gig, as everyone has realised in the past few years, but thanks to our loyal audience and our great team, we’re still going strong. And we’re still having fun. We’re very excited that we’re getting to celebrate our 500th show with Crowded House, a band that means so much to Australians.”

A Day On The Green – 500th show – Crowded House, Saturday 19 November with special guests Angus & Julia Stone, The Waifs and Maistrato – Mt Duneed Estate, Geelong, Vic.

