Jimmy Barnes "Supergroup" To Fill-In For Jimmy On Initial Red Hot Summer 2024 Dates - Noise11.com

A Jimmy Barnes supergroup, featuring Jimmy’s whole live band fronted by Mahalia Barnes and featuring Oz Rock royalty: Jon Stevens, Chris Cheney, David Campbell (Mannum only) and his legendary Cold Chisel bandmate, Ian Moss, will fill-in for Jimmy in Kiama, Mornington and Mannum for the first three Red Hot Summer dates of 2024.

The Supergroup will perform a very special set of classic songs by Cold Chisel and Jimmy Barnes, with the setlist curated by Jimmy himself.

Jon Stevens has also been added to the line-up and will perform the hits of Noiseworks and INXS.

All other dates featuring Jimmy (except Batemans Bay) have been moved to April when Jimmy will return to live performances. They are the shows for Hunter. Valley, Launceston and Bendigo. The Batemans Bay show, scheduled for 27 January has been cancelled.

Here is the full statement from Face To Face Touring:

With Jimmy Barnes currently recovering from open heart surgery and unable to perform at the Red Hot Summer Tour shows at Kiama Showground (NSW) on Saturday 6 January, Mornington Racecourse (VIC) on Saturday 13 January and Mary Ann Reserve in Mannum (SA), we’re thrilled to announce the expanded line ups for these already star-studded events. These three concerts in summer holiday destinations are remaining on the planned dates to minimize inconvenience to all the visitors who have already bought tickets.

Jon Stevens will be added to the three shows performing a set of Noiseworks and INXS hits, together with The Living End, Birds of Tokyo, Pete Murray, Kasey Chambers and Sam + Sam.

The three Red Hot Summer Tour shows currently scheduled for February will be moved to April to give Jimmy time to fully recover. Those new dates are Saturday 6 April at Roche Estate in the Hunter Valley (NSW), Saturday 13 April at the Launceston Country Club in Tasmania and Saturday, 27 April at the Bendigo Jockey Club (VIC).

Unfortunately, despite all our efforts to reschedule the show in Batemans Bay currently slated for Saturday 27 January, this event will not be going ahead due to the artists’ availabilities. Ticket holders will be contacted directly by Ticketmaster and provided with a full refund.

Jimmy said, “It’s been an eventful few weeks to say the least but one thing that’s put a big smile on my face are the mates I have around me who have my back. Thank you so much to my dear friends Mossy, Jon and Chris who will be joining my wonderful, powerhouse of a daughter to perform special, unique shows for you in January with my live band. In my home state of South Australia, my son David Campbell will also join them on stage to round out this amazing supergroup of family and friends. I’m a lucky guy.

“I’m going to be working hard to get back to full strength over the next few months so I can get back on stage for you in April and join my friends from The Living End and Birds of Tokyo as well as Pete, Kasey and Mahalia & The Soul Mates on stage in the Hunter Valley, Launceston and Bendigo.”

Ticketmaster will be in touch directly with all account holders in coming hours – and will include details on how to apply for a refund if you are unable to attend.

https://facetofacetouring.com.au/current-tours/red-hot-summer-2024

Meanwhile, Jimmy is recovering nicely from open heart surgery and humbled by the outpouring of love and support from fans. Posters have even started popping up over Sydney wishing him well.

Jane Barnes posted, “Wow! This giant poster is up opposite Ashfield station in Sydney. We are so moved by the phenomenal support from everyone, this has certainly brought a smile to Jimmy’s face and to his heart. Thank you Rock Posters”.

Jimmy will leave hospital tomorrow (Friday 22 December 2023) and be home for Christmas.

