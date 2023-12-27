Jimmy Barnes To Perform Again For Red Hot Summer on April 6, 2024 - Noise11.com

Jimmy Barnes will be back on stage on 6 April, 2024 performing his first show since his heart surgery for Red Hot Summer at Roche Estate, Hunter Valley, New South Wales.

Jimmy said in a statement, “I’m going to be working hard to get back to full strength over the next few months so I can get back on stage for you in April and join my friends from The Living End and Birds of Tokyo as well as Pete, Kasey and Mahalia & The Soul Mates on stage in the Hunter Valley, Launceston and Bendigo”.

As Jimmy recovers from the surgery the shows in Kiama on 6 January, Mornington on 13 January and Mannum on 20 January will feature the Barnes All-Star Band as well as Jon Stevens.

The Barnes All-Star Band supergroup will feature Ian Moss of Cold Chisel, Chris Cheney of The Living End and Jon Stevens of Noiseworks performing a setlist of songs curated by Jimmy.

“It’s been an eventful few weeks to say the least but one thing’s that put a big smile on my face are the mates I have around me who have my back. Thank you so much to my dear friends Mossy, Jon and Chris who will be joining my wonderful, powerhouse of a daughter to perform this special unique show for you in January with my live band. I’m a lucky guy”, Jimmy said.

The Red Hot Summer line-up for Kiama, Mornington and Mannum is:

Sam + Sam

Kasey Chambers

Pete Murray

Birds of Tokyo

Jon Stevens

The Living End

Barnes Super Band

Jimmy will be back for Hunter Valley (6 April), Launceston (13 April) and Bendigo (27 April).

