Joel Turner’s 2004 No 1 ‘These Kids’ Gets a 2024 Remix - Noise11.com

‘These Kids’, the number one song in Australia in 2004 by Joel Turner, is back with a brand new 2024 remix and a new rap by Joel’s brother Tim aka DubLT.

The original song was released via Mark Holden’s Dream Dealers. “These Kids was a breakthrough back then, and 20 years on, it’s more important than ever. Joel’s voice and vision continue to resonate deeply,” Mark said.

This remix brings the message full circle,” says Turner. “The same struggles are still out there, and the fight continues.”

The These Kids 20th Anniversary Remix, featuring a fresh beat by Kiwi DJ Jonathan Schnell and a bold new rap from DubLT, is released once again through Dream Dealers.

