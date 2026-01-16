John Brewster Joins Dune Rats On Stage During Yungblud Tour In Adelaide - Noise11.com

Australian rock icon John Brewster of The Angels delivered a career-spanning moment last night in Adelaide, joining Brisbane punk-garage trio Dune Rats during their support set for Yungblud’s Idols Tour at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre. Together, they performed the legendary pub rock anthem “Am I Ever Gonna See Your Face Again,” creating a historic moment that bridged generations of Australian rock fans.

Brewster, whose guitar work and songwriting helped define the sound of Australian pub rock in the 1970s and 1980s, brought his unmistakable presence to a modern arena stage. His collaboration with Dune Rats fused classic riffs with the band’s frenetic, contemporary punk energy, producing a performance that was simultaneously nostalgic and fiercely alive. The crowd responded in full force, chanting every word and transforming the venue into a roaring celebration of Australian music heritage.

For Brewster, the Adelaide appearance underscored the enduring power of his music, demonstrating how songs written decades ago can still ignite new audiences. “Having John on stage was unreal,” Dune Rats said after the show. “It was a proper celebration of Aussie rock, and the crowd went absolutely nuts.”

The Angels’ Am I Ever Gonna See Your Face again has been a popular inclusion in recent shows for Metallica and Jelly Roll.

Watch the Adelaide performance with John Brewster here:

Watch the Melbourne performance here:

Dune Rats, currently touring nationally with Yungblud, opened their set with the collaboration, blending their own high-energy catalogue with a reverent nod to the bands that inspired them. The Brisbane trio have long been celebrated for their relentless live performances, and the addition of Brewster elevated the show to a historic highlight. Fans witnessed a seamless collision of eras, as the raw chaos of modern punk met the disciplined, anthemic power of classic pub rock.

Formed in Brisbane, Dune Rats began as a two-piece with Danny Beus on guitar and lead vocals and BC Michael Marks on drums. Bassist Brett Jansch joined later, completing the three-piece that would become one of Australia’s most electrifying live bands. The group first made waves with the release of Colour Television on Triple J Unearthed in 2010, before their self-titled debut album in 2014 established them as a cornerstone of contemporary Australian guitar music.

Brewster’s appearance was also a reminder of The Angels’ enduring influence. Co-writing some of Australia’s most recognisable rock anthems, including “Am I Ever Gonna See Your Face Again” and “No Secrets,” Brewster has maintained a career that spans five decades. His riffs and choruses remain foundational to the Australian rock sound, and last night’s collaboration illustrated how those roots continue to resonate with a new generation of fans.

Earlier on the tour, Dune Rats have been performing their latest single Shark, which is set to feature on their upcoming album Old Mates. In Sydney, Murray Cook joined the band on stage, but Brewster’s Adelaide appearance was a standout, providing a tangible link between punk, pub rock, and arena-scale performance.

The collaboration highlights how Australian rock continues to evolve while staying true to its communal energy, humour, and unfiltered live spirit. For fans, seeing Brewster share the stage with a contemporary powerhouse like Dune Rats was a reminder that the legacy of pub rock is alive, loud, and very much part of the country’s musical present.

