John Butler and Russell Morris Added To Bluesfest Melbourne - Noise11.com

More acts, including John Butler and Russell Morris, will perform the Melbourne edition of Bluesfest in April.

Frank Sultana, expat New Zealander Rod Paine and Karen Lee Andrews as well as Indigenous artist Kee’ahn

They will join Ash Grunwald, The Backsliders, Eugene Hideaway Bridges, Geoff Achison & The Souldiggers, Kasey Chambers, Melbourne Ska Orchestra, Robert Glasper – who recently received his fifth Grammy Award for Best R&B Album for Black Radio III – Shaun Kirk, Southern Avenue, The Doobie Brothers and Xavier Rudd.

On Sunday Kee’ahn will be joining CW Stoneking, Chain, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, FOOLS, Eric Gales, Greensky Bluegrass, Henry Wagons, Kaleo, Keb’ Mo’, Lucinda Williams, Paolo Nutini, Southern Avenue, Steve Earle and, let’s not forget, the legendary godfather of Chicago blues and genuine American musical living treasure, Buddy Guy, performing his last ever Australian concert at Melbourne Bluesfest.

Bluesfest Melbourne is on 8 and 9 April 2023 at the Convention and Exhibition Centre in Melbourne.

