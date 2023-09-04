 John Farnham Management Confirm No Payment Was Made For Use of ‘You’re The Voice’ For The YES Campaign - Noise11.com
by Paul Cashmere on September 4, 2023

in News,Noise Pro

Contrary to suggestions by Nine Media, John Farnham has not charged the Yes campaign for the licensing of his classic ‘You’re The Voice’ for the upcoming referendum.

In a poorly researched article in the Sydney Morning Herald, the reporter wrote, “It is one of the few occasions Farnham has allowed his 1986 hit to be used in a commercial, having agreed to license it for an undisclosed sum to Yes campaign outfit Uluru Dialogue”, suggesting a payment had been made.

That is simply not true.

In a statement from John Farnham managhement, Gaynor Wheatley (TalentWorks) and David Wilson (Watercooler Talent) have confirmed regarding John Farnham’s “You’re the Voice”.

“We confirm that John Farnham has gifted his performance of “You’re the Voice” for its use in the Uluṟu Dialogue Yes Campaign advertisements.”

“This song changed my life. I can only hope that now it might help, in some small way, to change the lives of our First Nations Peoples for the better,” John Farnham said in a statement.

https://ulurustatement.org

