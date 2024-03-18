Jon Bon Jovi Unsure When Touring Will Resume - Noise11.com

Jon Bon Jovi is not sure when he’ll be ready to tour amid his recovery from vocal cord surgery.

Jon, who underwent vocal surgery in 2022, admitted in a recent radio interview that he’s still recovering from the operation and may not be able to go on tour in support of the band’s upcoming album Forever.

“I don’t know about a tour,” he told Mix 104.1 Boston. “It is my desire to do a tour next year, but I’m just still recovering from a major surgery.”

He continued, “Although I’m well on the road to recovery and was able to take my time and do a song a day when I made the record, my need, want, desire is to be able to do two-and-a-half hours a night four nights a week for months on end. And so I’m working towards that goal.”

During a panel at the Television Critics Association winter press tour in February, Jon Bon Jovi revealed he had surgery because one of his vocal cords “literally atrophied”.

He explained, “Your vocal cords are supposed to look parallel, or let’s pretend that they are as thick as a thumb – one of mine was as thick as a thumb and the other one was as thick as a pinky. So, the strong one was pushing the weak one aside, and I wasn’t singing well.”

Jon appeared on the panel to promote the band’s upcoming docuseries, Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story, which will premiere on Hulu/Disney+ on 26 April.

Their new album, Forever, will be released on 7 June.

