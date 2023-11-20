Jon Stevens and Icehouse Back To Back Deliver 24 Songs Everyone Knows At One Electric Day - Noise11.com

One of the great things about Duane McDonald’s One Electric Day is the concentration of Classic Australian rock.

If Boom Crash Opera, followed by Mark Seymour, followed by Daryl Braithwaite, followed by Missy Higgins wasn’t enough hits for you, then Jon Stevens and Icehouse back to back played 24 songs everyone knew back to back between 4:35pm and 7:15pm.

When Jon Stevens is solo he played both Noiseworks and INXS. When INXS decided to reform and tour again after the death of Michael Hutchence in 1997 it was Jon Stevens they chose to lead them from 2000 to 2003. Jon knows the INXS catalogue back to front and delivers INXS songs with the same passion as his Noiseworks hits.

Jon Stevens One Electric Day setlist 19 November 2023

Touch (from Noiseworks, Touch, 1989)

New Sensation (from INXS, Kick, 1987)

Miles and Miles (from Noiseworks, Love Verses Money, 1991)

What You Need (from INXS, Listen Like Thieves, 1985)

Voice of Reason (from Noiseworks, Touch, 1989)

Never Tear Us Apart (from INXS, Kick, 1987)

No Lies (from Noiseworks, Noiseworks, 1987)

Need You Tonight (Is This Love) (from INXS, Kick, 1987 and Bob Marley cover)

Hot Chili Woman (from Noiseworks, Love Verses Money, 1991)

Don’t Change (from INXS, Shabooh Shoobah, 1982)

Take Me Back (from Noiseworks, Noiseworks, 1987)

Most Icehouse hits covered the 1980s from start to finish. ‘Miss Divine’, from the 1990 album ‘Code Blue’, was the newest song Icehouse performed at One Electric Day. Every Icehouse hit fell between May 1980 and September 1990 in Australia so for a majority of One Electric Day punters this setlist was a soundtrack to their youth.

Icehouse had 18 Top 40 hits in Australia over those 10 years. They played 12 of those plus a tribute to the Australian band they admired as they were breaking, The Angels ‘Marseilles’.

Icehouse (from Icehouse, 1980)

Electric Blue (from Man of Colours, 1987)

Hey Little Girl (from Primitive Man, 1982)

Crazy (from Man of Colours, 1987)

Touch The Fire (from Great Southern Land compilation, 1989) (with Michael Paynter)

Man of Colours (from Man of Colours, 1987) (with Michael Paynter on lead vocals and Iva on Oboe)

Don’t Believe Anymore (from Sidewalk, 1984)

Great Southern Land (from Primitive Man, 1982)

Miss Divine (from Code Blue, 1990)

Can’t Help Myself (from Icehouse, 1980)

We Can Get Together (from Icehouse, 1980)

Marseilles (The Angels cover)

Nothing Too Serious (from Man of Colours, 1987)

Jon Stevens will be back on tour for Red Hot Summer series three with Cheap Trick and Suzi Quatro in 2024.

RED HOT SUMMER TOUR DATES – SERIES THREE

Saturday 24th February 2024

Westport Park, Port Macquarie NSW

Featuring SUZI QUATRO, CHEAP TRICK, Jon Stevens, The Angels, Baby Animals,

The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish

*This is an 18-plus show*

Sunday 25th February 2024

Broadwater Parklands, Southport QLD

Featuring SUZI QUATRO, CHEAP TRICK, Jon Stevens, The Angels, Baby Animals,

The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish

*This is an 18-plus show*

Saturday 2nd March 2024

Berry Showground, Berry NSW

Featuring SUZI QUATRO, CHEAP TRICK, Jon Stevens, The Angels, Baby Animals,

The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish

*All patrons under 18 must be accompanied by an adult*

*Children under 6 years receive free entry and must be in attendance with paying adult*

Sunday 3rd March 2024

Bella Vista Farm, Bella Vista NSW

Featuring SUZI QUATRO, CHEAP TRICK, Jon Stevens, The Angels, Baby Animals,

The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish

*This is an 18-plus show*

Saturday 9th March 2024

Queens Park, Toowoomba QLD

Featuring SUZI QUATRO, CHEAP TRICK, Jon Stevens, The Angels, Baby Animals,

The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish

*All patrons under 18 must be accompanied by an adult*

*Children under 6 years receive free entry and must be in attendance with paying adult*

Sunday 10th March 2024

Sandstone Point Hotel, Bribie Island QLD

Featuring SUZI QUATRO, CHEAP TRICK, Jon Stevens, The Angels, Baby Animals,

The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish

*This is an 18-plus show*

Saturday 16th March 2024

Victoria Park, Ballarat VIC

Featuring SUZI QUATRO, CHEAP TRICK, Jon Stevens, The Angels, Baby Animals,

The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish

*All patrons under 18 must be accompanied by an adult*

*Children under 6 years receive free entry and must be in attendance with paying adult*

Sunday 17th March 2024

Rochford Wines, Yarra Valley VIC

Featuring SUZI QUATRO, CHEAP TRICK, Jon Stevens, The Angels, Baby Animals,

The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish

*All patrons under 18 must be accompanied by an adult*

*Children under 6 years of age are granted free entry*

Saturday 23rd March 2024

Seppeltsfield Wines, Seppeltsfield SA

Featuring SUZI QUATRO, CHEAP TRICK, Jon Stevens, The Angels, Baby Animals,

The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish

*This is an 18-plus show*

Ticketmaster pre-sale:

Tuesday 17th October 10.00am to Wednesday 18th October 11.59pm (local time)

General Public on-sale:

Thursday 19th October 10.00am (local time)

Tickets are available at:

www.ticketmaster.com.au

ADDITIONAL TOUR DATE

Fremantle Prison, Perth WA

Thursday 21st March 2024

Featuring SUZI QUATRO, CHEAP TRICK & THE ANGELS

*This is an 18-plus show and not part of Red Hot Summer Tour*

Icehouse and Simple Minds will perform Red Hot Summer dates for Season two in February 2024.

Dates are

10 February, 2024, Mornington, Mornington Racecourse

11 February, 2024, Yarra Valley, Rochford Wines

17 February, 2024, Bribie Island, Sandstone Point Hotel

21 February, 2024, Perth, Kings Park and Botanic Garden (minus Noiseworks and Daryl Braithwaite)

https://www.redhotsummertour.com.au

Simple Minds will also perform at:

8 February, Sydney, Sydney Opera House

13 February, Melbourne, Palais Theatre

14 February, Adelaide, AEC Theatre

18 February, Gold Coast, The Star Theatre

https://facetofacetouring.com.au/current-tours/simple-minds-global-tour-2024

