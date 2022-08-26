 Judith Durham State Memorial Set For 6 September - Noise11.com
Judith Durham photo by Ros OGorman, noise11

Judith Durham photo by Ros O'Gorman

Judith Durham State Memorial Set For 6 September

by Paul Cashmere on August 26, 2022

in News

The State Memorial for the late Judith Durham, the legendary lead singer of The Seekers, will be held on 6 September 2022 at Hamer Hall, Melbourne.

The Victorian State Government has today advised:

A State Memorial Service will be held for music icon Judith Durham AO at 7:00pm on Tuesday 6 September 2022 at Hamer Hall.

Doors for the event will open at 6:00pm and guests will be invited to take their seats.

The State Memorial Service is free to attend but will be a ticketed event. Seating will be reserved for family, friends, dignitaries and invited guests.

Members of the public interested in attending the service must register prior to the event.

Please visit vic.gov.au/judith-durham for more information and to secure your ticket.

In lieu of flowers and at the request of Judith’s family, memorial tributes can be made in the form of contributions to MND Australia. To donate, visit  www.mndaustralia.org.ua.

For the most up to date information about the State Memorial Service, please visit vic.gov.au/judith-durham.

Judith passed away on 5 August 2022.

