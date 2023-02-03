 Justin Currie Says He Is Enjoying Del Amitri As A Classic Rock Band - Noise11.com
Del Amitri photo from Live Nation Copyright ©Kevin Westenberg. ALL Rights Reserved

Del Amitri photo from Live Nation Copyright ©Kevin Westenberg. ALL Rights Reserved

Justin Currie Says He Is Enjoying Del Amitri As A Classic Rock Band

by Paul Cashmere on February 3, 2023

Justin Currie says he was surprised when Del Amitri reformed in 2014 and it was a lot easier than he thought.

“When we got back together in 2014 we had no idea whether it would work on not,” Justin tells Noise11.com. “We sounded like not a bad band. That was a relief and a revelation after 13 years. We still had a sound a feel that was uniquely ours. I think it’s true of all bands. It’s the personalities that make the noise. There’s not a masterplan. It’s about who’s in the room that defines how we sound”.

He said the Del Amitri sound returned immediately. “I guess we’ve got format,” he says. “Two guitars, bass and drums and keyboards. The basic five-piece rock format. The thing for us, we didn’t realise how enjoyable it was and we didn’t realise how much we missed it. Those 13 years we spent off the road, we had no idea how much we missed touring.

“Touring became easier in the zeros and the twenty tens. There was more money in touring, we could stay in nicer hotels. I don’t think we stayed in any nice hotels in the 80s, not that we could afford to. Things just became easier”.

Watch the Del Amitri Noise11.com interview:

Australia will host Del Amitri back in the country for the first time since 1990 in February 2023.

Dates are:

Australia

15 and 16 February, Perth, Astor Theatre
18 Perth, Adelaide, Thebarton Theatre
21 February, Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall
23 February, Melbourne, Palais Theatre
28 February, Sydney, Enmore Theatre

Australian tickets

New Zealand

25 February, Auckland, Town Hall
26 February, Christchurch, James Hay Theatre

New Zealand tickets

