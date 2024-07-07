 Justin Timberlake and Tiger Woods To Open Sports Bar In Scotland - Noise11.com
Justin Timberlake - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Justin Timberlake - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Justin Timberlake and Tiger Woods To Open Sports Bar In Scotland

by Music-News.com on July 8, 2024

in News

Justin Timberlake and Tiger Woods have been granted permission to turn an old cinema in St Andrews, Scotland, into a sports bar.

Timberlake and Woods will team up to convert the town’s cinema into a sports bar called T-Squared Social.

Woods and Timberlake opened a T-Squared Social in midtown Manhattan, New York, last September, but the proposed project in Scotland was met with more resistance.

Last October a petition against the new sports bar generated more than 10,000 signatures. But the Fife Council has now granted planning permission for the project.

T-Squared Social is set to turn the New Picture House Cinema into a luxury bar with sports simulators, duckpin bowling and darts, as well as retaining two cinema screens.

Timberlake and Woods are shareholders in the real estate company Nexus Luxury Collection, which made the sports bar application.

According to planning documents, the plans will allow locals to “experience a broader range of cinema, dining and entertainment” and will be “crucial in helping to secure a cinema offering going forward”.

Woods revealed that he and Timberlake came up with the idea while playing golf at their development in the Bahamas.

Timberlake has played golf at St Andrews in the past, including at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in 2019.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Jet to perform with Melbourne Symphony Orchestra
Jet To Perform With Melbourne Symphony Orchestra

Jet will perform with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra for One Show Only on 8 November at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl in Melbourne.

6 hours ago
The Killers photo by Olivia Bee
The Killers Cover The Waterboys ‘Whole Of The Moon’

Brandon Flowers wishes he'd written The Waterboys' 'Whole of the Moon'.

8 hours ago
Kasabian photo by Ros O'Gorman
Kasabian Have No Plans For 20th Anniversary

Kasabian are not interested in celebrating the 20th anniversary of their debut album.

1 day ago
Coldplay perform at Etihad Stadium in Melbourne on Friday 9 December 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Coldplay Pay Out Millions To Former Manager

Coldplay have settled with their former manager Dave Holmes with a seven-figure sum for unpaid commissions.

4 days ago
Kelly Osbourne, music news, noise11.com
Kelly Osbourne Regrets Quitting Music

Kelly Osbourne still "regrets" quitting her music career almost two decades ago.

4 days ago
Kesha
Kesha Releases First Song Post Dr Luke Ordeal

Kesha has released her first new music since leaving Dr Luke's record label.

4 days ago
Kings Of Leon. Photo by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Kings of Leon Perform At British Grand Prix

Northamptonshire, UK: Kings of Leon kick-started one of the biggest weekends in the British music and sporting calendar with an unforgettable performance at Silverstone ahead of the 2024 British Grand Prix.

4 days ago