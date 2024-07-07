Justin Timberlake and Tiger Woods To Open Sports Bar In Scotland - Noise11.com

Justin Timberlake and Tiger Woods have been granted permission to turn an old cinema in St Andrews, Scotland, into a sports bar.

Timberlake and Woods will team up to convert the town’s cinema into a sports bar called T-Squared Social.

Woods and Timberlake opened a T-Squared Social in midtown Manhattan, New York, last September, but the proposed project in Scotland was met with more resistance.

Last October a petition against the new sports bar generated more than 10,000 signatures. But the Fife Council has now granted planning permission for the project.

T-Squared Social is set to turn the New Picture House Cinema into a luxury bar with sports simulators, duckpin bowling and darts, as well as retaining two cinema screens.

Timberlake and Woods are shareholders in the real estate company Nexus Luxury Collection, which made the sports bar application.

According to planning documents, the plans will allow locals to “experience a broader range of cinema, dining and entertainment” and will be “crucial in helping to secure a cinema offering going forward”.

Woods revealed that he and Timberlake came up with the idea while playing golf at their development in the Bahamas.

Timberlake has played golf at St Andrews in the past, including at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in 2019.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

