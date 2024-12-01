Justin Timberlake Cancels Show Following Back Injury - Noise11.com

Justin Timberlake has announced that he is cancelling a show on his Forget Tomorrow world tour due to a back injury.

“I’m so sorry Oklahoma City. I have to cancel the show on 12/2,” Timberlake wrote on his Instagram Stories.

“I hurt my back in NOLA (New Orleans) and my doctors have instructed me to rest a little bit longer.”

Timberlake, who is on a week-long break from his tour after last performing on 25 November in New Orleans, added, “Thank you for your support – ya’ll know I hate doing this.”

Timberlake began his tour in April and has so far cancelled or postponed several dates.

A Newark, New Jersey show was pushed back in October due to what he described as “an injury that is preventing me from performing”, while a few more autumn dates were moved to February after the singer contracted bronchitis and laryngitis.

During the tour, which is set to continue through to July next year, Timberlake has been cheered on by his wife, Jessica Biel, and their sons, Silas, nine, and Phineas, four.

“It’s a very special evening for me,” Timberlake told the crowd in Montreal on 4 October. “My wife is here tonight. And tonight is our 12-year anniversary.”

