 K-Pop Star Jin of BTS Begins Military Service In Korea - Noise11.com
BTS

BTS

K-Pop Star Jin of BTS Begins Military Service In Korea

by Music-News.com on December 14, 2022

in News

BTS star Jin began his 18-month mandatory military service on Tuesday.

Before enlisting, Jim who is the oldest member of the K-pop group, posted a photo of himself sporting a new military buzzcut on Korea’s Weverse social media app, which he captioned, “Cuter than I expected.”

In a separate post, he wrote, “It’s time for a curtain call.”

Jin entered the Yeoncheon army base in the northern Gyeonggi province – just 10 miles (16 kilometres) from the Demilitarised Zone that separates South Korea from North Korea – at 2 pm local time on Tuesday.

A motorcade of six black vans, assumed to carry Jin and his security staff, drove past fans and media to enter the base. Devotees of the group had gathered outside despite a warning from the pop star to stay away from the base during his training.

According to the country’s Defense Ministry, the singer has begun five weeks of basic military training in the bootcamp near the North Korean border. He will then be assigned to an army unit.

South Korea is still technically at war with North Korea, despite a 1953 armistice that formally ended open hostilities after a three-year war. All able-bodied men are required to serve in the country’s army for 18 to 21 months.

In October, BTS’ record label and management firm Big Hit Music confirmed that all seven members of the group were planning to undertake military service. They are expected to reconvene as a group around 2025.

Jin had submitted a request to delay his conscription but later withdrew the plea. Busan’s mayor had also contested the group’s conscription, asking South Korea’s President Yoon Suk-yeol to exclude the pop stars from national service. The president declined the request.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Kate Hudson on Almost Famous cover
Kate Hudson To Release Debut Album in 2023

Kate Hudson is planning to release her debut album in 2023.

22 hours ago
The Smile At Montreux Jazz Festival July 2022 live album artwork cover art
Thom Yorke’s The Smile To Release Live Album

The Smile, Thom Yorke’s other band with Tom Skinner and Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood will release the live album ‘The Smile at Montreux Jazz Festival' July 2022’ this week.

1 day ago
Hayley Williams of Paramore photo by Ros O'Gorman
Paramore Premiere New Song ‘The News’

Paramore have a new song ‘The News’.

5 days ago
Mallrat and The Chainsmokers
Mallrat Collaborates With the Chainsmokers

Australia’s Mallrat has collaborated with The Chainsmokers for the unexpected ‘Wish On An Eyelash’.

6 days ago
Jon Batiste at Noise11
Jon Batiste Named To Join Julliard Board of Trustees

Jazz great and former Stephen Colbert band music director Jon Batiste has been appointed to the Julliard School Board of Trustees.

6 days ago
Lana Del Rey image photo noise11
Lana Del Rey To Release Ninth Album

Lana Del Rey has announced her new album, ‘Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd’, and released the title track.

6 days ago
Noise11 The 1975 photo by Ian Laidlaw
The 1975 Attempted To Do Their Own Version Of Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’

Matty Healy has claimed The 1975 "worked on" a version of Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' that didn't come to fruition.

November 30, 2022