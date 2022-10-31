 Keith Richards Confirms New Rolling Stones Album Is Soon - Noise11.com
The Rolling Stones, Ros OGorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena

Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones, Ros O'Gorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena

Keith Richards Confirms New Rolling Stones Album Is Soon

by Paul Cashmere on October 31, 2022

in News

Keith Richards has confirmed the world’s worst kept secret that a new Rolling Stones album is on the way.

Not wasting any words, Keith kept the announcement simple. “New sounds on the horizon!”

Last week Ronnie Wood said the album would have 17 new Rolling Stones songs and confirmed that sessions with Charlie Watts were completed before Charlie passed away on 24 August 2021.

Recently, OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder tweeted “New Stones album is going to blow your mind. So proud. Stay tuned” suggesting that he is somehow involved with the new album.

The most recent new music from The Rolling Stones was ‘Living In A Ghost Town’ in 2020. That song was produced by Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Don Was. Was also co-produced the most recent Stones album ‘Blue & Lonesome’ in 2016 and the most recent Stones album of original songs ‘A Bigger Bang’ in 2005.

Was has been working with The Rolling Stones since 1994 and also co-produced ‘Voodoo Lounge’ (1994) and ‘Bridges To Babylon’ (1997).

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Gavin Ryan reports with thanks to Australian-Charts.com

The Rolling Stones photo by Ros O'Gorman The Rolling Stones photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo The Rolling Stones photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo The Rolling Stones photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo The Rolling Stones photo by Ros O'Gorman The Rolling Stones photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo The Rolling Stones photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Jerry Lee Lewis at the 2022 Country Music Hall of Fame Inductee Announce on May 17, 2022 at the Country Music Hall of Fame in downtown Nashville.
Jerry Lee Lewis Passes At Age 87 (Official)

The death of Rock and Roll legend Jerry Lee Lewis has been officially announced, following rumours of his passing two days ago.

3 days ago
The Rolling Stones, Ros OGorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena
The Next Rolling Stones Album Will Feature Charlie Watts

Late Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts will feature on the band's next album, Ronnie Wood has revealed.

4 days ago
Jerry Lee Lewis
TMZ Incorrectly Kills Off Jerry Lee Lewis

US gossip site TMZ has incorrectly killed off Rock and Roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis.

5 days ago
The Beatles Revolver box
The Beatles Share Two More Tracks From Revolver Box Set

The Beatles have released another two rarities from the upcoming ‘Revolver' box set due 28 October.

October 21, 2022
Jerry Lee Lewis
Kris Kristofferson Accepts Jerry Lee Lewis Country Music Hall of Fame Honor

The legend Jerry Lee Lewis has finally been inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame but was too ill to accept the award in person.

October 20, 2022
The Beatles Revolver box
The Beatles Premiere A Brand New Video For Taxman

The Beatles have an all-new video for ‘Taxman’ from the upcoming ‘Revolver’ box set.

October 15, 2022
Ringo Starr photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ringo Starr Tests Positive To Covid A Second Time – Tour Cancelled

Ringo Starr has cancelled all upcoming dates on his North American tour after testing positive to Covid for a second time.

October 14, 2022