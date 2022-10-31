Keith Richards Confirms New Rolling Stones Album Is Soon - Noise11.com

Keith Richards has confirmed the world’s worst kept secret that a new Rolling Stones album is on the way.

Not wasting any words, Keith kept the announcement simple. “New sounds on the horizon!”

Last week Ronnie Wood said the album would have 17 new Rolling Stones songs and confirmed that sessions with Charlie Watts were completed before Charlie passed away on 24 August 2021.

Recently, OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder tweeted “New Stones album is going to blow your mind. So proud. Stay tuned” suggesting that he is somehow involved with the new album.

The most recent new music from The Rolling Stones was ‘Living In A Ghost Town’ in 2020. That song was produced by Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Don Was. Was also co-produced the most recent Stones album ‘Blue & Lonesome’ in 2016 and the most recent Stones album of original songs ‘A Bigger Bang’ in 2005.

Was has been working with The Rolling Stones since 1994 and also co-produced ‘Voodoo Lounge’ (1994) and ‘Bridges To Babylon’ (1997).

