Keith Urban Is Popping Back Home For 2025 - Noise11.com

Keith Urban is heading home to Australia for a 2025 in August.
The High and Alive World Tour will focus on the 12th album ‘High’ due 20 September.
KEITH URBAN
“HIGH WORLD TOUR”
AUSTRALIAN TOUR DATES 2025
Wednesday 13 August Newcastle, Newcastle Entertainment Centre
Friday 15 August Brisbane, Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Saturday 16 August Brisbane, Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Wednesday 20 August Wollongong, WIN Entertainment Centre
Friday 22 August Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena
Saturday 23 August Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena
Monday 25 August Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena
Tuesday 26 August Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena
Thursday 28 August Adelaide – Adelaide Entertainment Centre
THE VILLE FAN CLUB PRE-SALE
9am Tuesday 10 September – 12pm Friday 13 September (local)
TELSTRA PLUS PRE-SALE
11am Tuesday 10 September – 11am Thursday 12 September [local]
FOXTEL PRE-SALE
12pm Thursday 12 September – 12pm Thursday 19 September [local]
TEG LIVE, TICKETEK, VENUES PRE-SALE
12pm Thursday 12 September – 12pm Friday 13 September [local]
GENERAL PUBLIC ON-SALE
1pm Friday 13 September (local time)
For tickets and further information, keithurban.com
