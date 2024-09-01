Keith Urban Is Popping Back Home For 2025 - Noise11.com

Keith Urban is heading home to Australia for a 2025 in August.

The High and Alive World Tour will focus on the 12th album ‘High’ due 20 September.

KEITH URBAN

“HIGH WORLD TOUR”

AUSTRALIAN TOUR DATES 2025

Wednesday 13 August Newcastle, Newcastle Entertainment Centre

Friday 15 August Brisbane, Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Saturday 16 August Brisbane, Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Wednesday 20 August Wollongong, WIN Entertainment Centre

Friday 22 August Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena

Saturday 23 August Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena

Monday 25 August Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

Tuesday 26 August Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

Thursday 28 August Adelaide – Adelaide Entertainment Centre

THE VILLE FAN CLUB PRE-SALE

9am Tuesday 10 September – 12pm Friday 13 September (local)

TELSTRA PLUS PRE-SALE

11am Tuesday 10 September – 11am Thursday 12 September [local]

FOXTEL PRE-SALE

12pm Thursday 12 September – 12pm Thursday 19 September [local]

TEG LIVE, TICKETEK, VENUES PRE-SALE

12pm Thursday 12 September – 12pm Friday 13 September [local]

GENERAL PUBLIC ON-SALE

1pm Friday 13 September (local time)

For tickets and further information, keithurban.com

