Kelly Clarkson Announces Vegas Residency - Noise11.com

Kelly Clarkson will be heading to Las Vegas for a residency this summer.

Clarkson announced on Monday that she will perform 10 shows across July and August in support of her upcoming album Chemistry.

“I am so excited for these shows and couldn’t think of a better place to get back on stage than Las Vegas! The crowds in Vegas are such an amazing collection of people that simply want to have a great time and that’s what we’re going to do!” she said in a statement. “So many of my musical idols have had, and still have, incredible residencies on The Strip, and I’m so excited to create my own!”

Chemistry… an intimate night with Kelly Clarkson has been designed exclusively for the Bakkt Theater, formerly called the Zappos Theater, at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. It will open on 28 July and run until 19 August.

On Instagram, The Kelly Clarkson Show host assured fans that the setlist would be a mix of old and new tracks.

“It’s happening, y’all! I’m so excited to announce that I’m finally heading to Las Vegas for 10 shows this summer! I’ll be singing all of your favorites… and yes, I’ll be singing some new ones, too!” she wrote.

The announcement comes a day after Kelly revealed on social media that her upcoming tenth studio album will be titled Chemistry. She explained that the album charts “the arc of an entire relationship” and “the good, the bad and the ugly”.

It is inspired by her divorce from her husband Brandon Blackstock, the father of her two children, in June 2020 after almost seven years of marriage. The divorce was finalised in March 2022.

music-news.com

