 Kelly Clarkson Announces Vegas Residency - Noise11.com
Kelly Clarkson photo by Ros O'Gorman

Kelly Clarkson at Rod Laver Arena Melbourne photo by Ros O'Gorman

Kelly Clarkson Announces Vegas Residency

by Music-News.com on March 28, 2023

in News

Kelly Clarkson will be heading to Las Vegas for a residency this summer.

Clarkson announced on Monday that she will perform 10 shows across July and August in support of her upcoming album Chemistry.

“I am so excited for these shows and couldn’t think of a better place to get back on stage than Las Vegas! The crowds in Vegas are such an amazing collection of people that simply want to have a great time and that’s what we’re going to do!” she said in a statement. “So many of my musical idols have had, and still have, incredible residencies on The Strip, and I’m so excited to create my own!”

Chemistry… an intimate night with Kelly Clarkson has been designed exclusively for the Bakkt Theater, formerly called the Zappos Theater, at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. It will open on 28 July and run until 19 August.

On Instagram, The Kelly Clarkson Show host assured fans that the setlist would be a mix of old and new tracks.

“It’s happening, y’all! I’m so excited to announce that I’m finally heading to Las Vegas for 10 shows this summer! I’ll be singing all of your favorites… and yes, I’ll be singing some new ones, too!” she wrote.

The announcement comes a day after Kelly revealed on social media that her upcoming tenth studio album will be titled Chemistry. She explained that the album charts “the arc of an entire relationship” and “the good, the bad and the ugly”.

It is inspired by her divorce from her husband Brandon Blackstock, the father of her two children, in June 2020 after almost seven years of marriage. The divorce was finalised in March 2022.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Taylor Hawkins Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Matt Cameron Denies He Is The New Foo Fighters Drummer

Pearl Jam's Matt Cameron has denied reports suggesting he is gearing up to replace late drummer Taylor Hawkins in the Foo Fighters.

1 day ago
Adele 30
Adele To Extend Her Vegas Run

Adele is extending her hugely popular residency in Las Vegas.

3 days ago
Girls Aloud
Girls Aloud Plan To Release Rarities To Mark 20th Anniversary of Debut

Girls Aloud are set to release new music within the next two months, bandmate Kimberley Walsh confirmed.

4 days ago
Delta Goodrem photo by Ros O'Gorman
Delta Goodrem Postpones European Tour To Rest

Delta Goodrem has postponed her upcoming tour of the U.K. and Europe in order to rest her voice.

5 days ago
Chris Martin, Coldplay, Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Chris Martin Only Eats One Meal A Day Because of Bruce Springsteen

Chris Martin only eats "one meal a day" following a conversation with Bruce Springsteen.

5 days ago
Josh Pyke
Josh Pyke Becomes First Artist to Chair PPCA

Singer songwriter Josh Pyke has been announced as the Chair of the Phonographic Performance Company of Australia (PPCA) and in doing so is the first artist to hold the position.

March 21, 2023
Nathan Connolly media photo
Snow Patrol’s Nathan Connolly To Release Solo Debut

Snow Patrol guitarist Nathan Connolly has announced his debut solo album and teamed up with Biffy Clyro frontman Simon Neil on the lead single.

March 19, 2023