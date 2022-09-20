 Kelly Clarkson Now Has A Hollywood Walk of Fame Star - Noise11.com
Kelly Clarkson has received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Clarkson was honoured with the 2,733rd star as part of a ceremony staged in Los Angeles on Monday, with the event taking place just weeks after Kelly celebrated the 20th anniversary of winning American Idol in 2002.

In addition to her children, River, eight, and Remy, six, Kelly was joined onstage by the three original American Idol judges – Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul, and Randy Jackson.

“This is where I won 20 years ago,” Kelly said. “I feel very lucky and fortunate because I know a lot of talented people that love singing and are amazing at it and writing songs, and even talk show hosts – a lot of people could do that, and I just feel very fortunate that I get the chance. There are dreams you didn’t know you had and they end up happening and you feel super blessed.”

While in his speech, Simon recalled Kelly’s Idol audition.

“I actually thought I was being punked on the first day. Paula resigned,” he recounted. “Every singer was out of tune and it got worse, progressively. I thought, ‘This is an absolute disaster, why did we come here?’

“And thank God, I remember the day we met you and I remember not just your voice, but your personality.”

Meanwhile, Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, said Kelly was “long deserving” of the honour.

“She has been an iconic person in American pop culture since she walked onto the first audition stage on American Idol and has continued to impress fans with her musical and talk show prowess,” she added.

