Kim Salmon To Take Smoked Salmon Upstream For March/April Dates - Noise11.com

Kim Salmon will take his new band Smoked Salmon out for dates from the West to the East and inbetween across Australia in March and April.
SMOKED SALMON ALBUM TOUR DATES
Fri Mar 7 – Lyric Lane, Perth
Sat Mar 8 – Gerry’s Gold Neighbourhood Laneway Music Festival, Gerry’s Lane, Freo (Kim solo)
Sat Mar 8 – Mojo’s, Fremantle
Sun Mar 9 – The River, Margaret River (Kim solo)
Fri Mar 14 – Bridge Hotel, Castlemaine, Vic
Thu Mar 20 – Smiths Alternative, Canberra
Fri Mar 21 – La La La’s, Wollongong
Sat Mar 22 – Petersham Bowling Club, Sydney
Sun Mar 30 – Barwon Club, Geelong
Fri Apr 4 – Bearded Lady, Brisbane
Sat Apr 5 – Vinnie’s Dive Bar, Gold Coast
Sun Apr 6 – Bangalow Bowlo, Bangalow, NSW
Fri Apr 11 – The Grace Emily, Adelaide
Sat Apr 12 – Northcote Social Club, Melbourne
