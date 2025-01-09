 Kim Salmon To Take Smoked Salmon Upstream For March/April Dates - Noise11.com
Smoked Salmon left to right Jeff Hooker, Claire Birchall, Kim Salmon, Doug Galbraith

Smoked Salmon left to right Jeff Hooker, Claire Birchall, Kim Salmon, Doug Galbraith

Kim Salmon To Take Smoked Salmon Upstream For March/April Dates

by Paul Cashmere on January 10, 2025

in News

Kim Salmon will take his new band Smoked Salmon out for dates from the West to the East and inbetween across Australia in March and April.

SMOKED SALMON ALBUM TOUR DATES

Fri Mar 7 – Lyric Lane, Perth
Sat Mar 8 – Gerry’s Gold Neighbourhood Laneway Music Festival, Gerry’s Lane, Freo (Kim solo)
Sat Mar 8 – Mojo’s, Fremantle
Sun Mar 9 – The River, Margaret River (Kim solo)
Fri Mar 14 – Bridge Hotel, Castlemaine, Vic
Thu Mar 20 – Smiths Alternative, Canberra
Fri Mar 21 – La La La’s, Wollongong
Sat Mar 22 – Petersham Bowling Club, Sydney
Sun Mar 30 – Barwon Club, Geelong
Fri Apr 4 – Bearded Lady, Brisbane
Sat Apr 5 – Vinnie’s Dive Bar, Gold Coast
Sun Apr 6 – Bangalow Bowlo, Bangalow, NSW
Fri Apr 11 – The Grace Emily, Adelaide
Sat Apr 12 – Northcote Social Club, Melbourne

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Noise11 is now on Bluesky. Follow us at

Share this:

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Orchestral Manoeuvers In The Dark
Orchestral Manoeuvres In the Dark Breakthrough Hit ‘Enola Gay’ Almost Wasn’t Released As A Single

Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark’s breakthrough hit song ‘Enola Gay’ almost went unreleased as a single.

2 days ago
The Edge, U2 perform at Etihad Stadium.
U2 New Music On The Way

U2 are "in a great place creatively". Guitarist The Edge has teased that U2 are planning to drop a new song imminently after wading through new material.

3 days ago
Icehouse at One Electric Day 19 November 2023 photo by Winston Robinson, Noise11
Icehouse Play First Show Of 2025 For Red Hot Summer

Series one of Red Hot Summer for 2025 is underway with Icehouse headlining dates through to 29 March before series two is handed over to ZZ Top and George Thorogood.

3 days ago
The Waterboys Life Death and Dennis Hopper
The Waterboys To Release Dennis Hopper Concept Album

The Waterboys next album ‘Life, Death and Dennis Hopper’ is a concept album telling the story of the iconic actor Dennis Hopper.

3 days ago
Bono and U2. image by Ros O'Gorman
Joe Biden Awards Bono Presidential Medal of Freedom

President Joe Biden has awarded U2’s Bono the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

5 days ago
Redd Kross
More Screenings Announced For Redd Kross Documentary

A new documentary ‘Born Innocent: The Redd Kross Story’ has opened in Los Angeles and will move to more cinemas across North America in January and February.

January 3, 2025
Bonnie Tyler photo by Ros O'Gorman
Timeless Summer Tour With Boy George and Bonnie Tyler Cancelled in Australia

The upcoming Timeless Summer Tour featuring Boy George, Tony Hadley, Bonnie Tyler and Mickey Thomas of Starship has been cancelled.

January 2, 2025