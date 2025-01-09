Kim Salmon To Take Smoked Salmon Upstream For March/April Dates - Noise11.com

Kim Salmon will take his new band Smoked Salmon out for dates from the West to the East and inbetween across Australia in March and April.

SMOKED SALMON ALBUM TOUR DATES

Fri Mar 7 – Lyric Lane, Perth

Sat Mar 8 – Gerry’s Gold Neighbourhood Laneway Music Festival, Gerry’s Lane, Freo (Kim solo)

Sat Mar 8 – Mojo’s, Fremantle

Sun Mar 9 – The River, Margaret River (Kim solo)

Fri Mar 14 – Bridge Hotel, Castlemaine, Vic

Thu Mar 20 – Smiths Alternative, Canberra

Fri Mar 21 – La La La’s, Wollongong

Sat Mar 22 – Petersham Bowling Club, Sydney

Sun Mar 30 – Barwon Club, Geelong

Fri Apr 4 – Bearded Lady, Brisbane

Sat Apr 5 – Vinnie’s Dive Bar, Gold Coast

Sun Apr 6 – Bangalow Bowlo, Bangalow, NSW

Fri Apr 11 – The Grace Emily, Adelaide

Sat Apr 12 – Northcote Social Club, Melbourne

