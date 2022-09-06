Kings of Leon Add The Temper Trap To Australian Tour - Noise11.com

The Temper Trap will tour Australia with Kings of Leon in October and November.

In a statement Paul Dainty said, “We are thrilled that the acclaimed Australian band The Temper Trap will join Kings of Leon for their Australian tour this year. It’s been 10 years since Kings of Leon were in Australia, fans should gear up for a fantastic night of music from these two highly regarded, multi-platinum-certified artists.”

The Temper Trap’s last album was ‘Tick of Thieves’ in 2016. It was a number one record in Australia. Their first hit ‘Sweet Disposition’ reached no 14 in Australia, no 6 in the UK and made no 9 on the US Alternate chart.

Kings of Leon’s last album was ‘When You See Yourself’ in 2021.

KINGS OF LEON with special guests THE TEMPER TRAP

AUSTRALIAN 2022 TOUR DATES:

➢ Saturday 29 October, Victoria, Mildura Sporting Precinct

➢ Monday 31 October, Sydney Qudos Bank Arena

➢ Wednesday 2 November, Brisbane Entertainment Centre

➢ Saturday 5 & Sunday 6 November, Melbourne, Sidney Myer Music Bowl

➢ Wednesday 9 November, Perth, RAC Arena

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

