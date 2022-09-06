 Kings of Leon Add The Temper Trap To Australian Tour - Noise11.com

Kings of Leon Add The Temper Trap To Australian Tour

by Paul Cashmere on September 6, 2022

in News

The Temper Trap will tour Australia with Kings of Leon in October and November.

In a statement Paul Dainty said, “We are thrilled that the acclaimed Australian band The Temper Trap will join Kings of Leon for their Australian tour this year. It’s been 10 years since Kings of Leon were in Australia, fans should gear up for a fantastic night of music from these two highly regarded, multi-platinum-certified artists.”

The Temper Trap’s last album was ‘Tick of Thieves’ in 2016. It was a number one record in Australia. Their first hit ‘Sweet Disposition’ reached no 14 in Australia, no 6 in the UK and made no 9 on the US Alternate chart.

Kings of Leon’s last album was ‘When You See Yourself’ in 2021.

KINGS OF LEON with special guests THE TEMPER TRAP

AUSTRALIAN 2022 TOUR DATES:
➢ Saturday 29 October, Victoria, Mildura Sporting Precinct
➢ Monday 31 October, Sydney Qudos Bank Arena
➢ Wednesday 2 November, Brisbane Entertainment Centre
➢ Saturday 5 & Sunday 6 November, Melbourne, Sidney Myer Music Bowl
➢ Wednesday 9 November, Perth, RAC Arena

