Kisschasy To Perform 2007 Album ‘Hymns for the New Believer’ Live - Noise11.com

Kisschasy will regroup to perform complete album shows of their second album ‘Hymns for the Nonbeliever’ in June.

‘Hymns for the Nonbeliever’ is available on vinyl for the first time for the presale of the tour. The album peaked at number five in Australia and earned Kisschasy a Gold Record award.

The band said, “Our last tour proved that the special connection we have with our fans is alive and stronger than ever. We’ve been counting down the minutes until we can get back onto the stage and there’s no better reason than having our second album ‘Hymns For The Nonbeliever’ released on vinyl for the very first time. As a band we are tighter and more focused than we’ve ever been, and these shows will be proof of that. There may even be some surprises.”

The album contained four singles:

‘Opinions Won’t Keep You Warm At Night’ (no 10)

‘Spray On Pants’ (no 47)

‘Strings and Drums’

‘Ugly Birds In A Beautiful Cage’

‘Hymns For The New Believers’ Tour Dates:

Fri 6 June 2025 – Astor Theatre, Perth

Sat 7 June 2025 – Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide

Fri 13 June 2025 – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Sat 14 June 2025 – Roundhouse, Sydney

Fri 20 June 2025 – Uni Bar, Hobart

Sat 21 June 2025 – Forum, Melbourne

General Tickets On Sale: Tue Feb 4, 12pm AEDT

Presented by SBM & Select Music

