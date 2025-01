Knotfest Sideshows Schedule Revealed - Noise11.com

The full list of Australian sideshows for Knotfest is here.

SLIPKNOT

WIITH SPECIAL GUESTS VENDED^

Tuesday 4 March – AEC Arena, Adelaide^ Sold Out

Tuesday 11 March – Spark Arena, Auckland

A DAY TO REMEMBER

WITH SPECIAL GUESTS THORNHILL & OCEAN GROVE

Monday 3 March – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

BABYMETAL

WITH DIAMOND CONSTRUCT (BRIS)

& FUTURE STATIC (SYD)

Tuesday 4 March – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Thursday 6 March – Enmore Theatre, Sydney

SLAUGHTER TO PREVAIL

Thursday 27 February – Northcote Theatre, Melbourne

WITHIN TEMPTATION

Monday 3 March – Princess Theatre, Brisbane

Thursday 6 March – Max Watts, Melbourne

ENTER SHIKARI

Monday 3 March – Solbar, Sunshine Coast

Wednesday 5 March – Sooki Lounge, Belgrave

Thursday 6 March – King St Bandroom, Newcastle

HATEBREED

Tuesday 4 March – The Triffid, Brisbane

Wednesday 5 March – 170 Russell, Melbourne

Friday 7 March – Metro Theatre, Sydney

MISS MAY I

Tuesday 4 March – Stay Gold, Melbourne

Wednesday 5 March – Crowbar, Sydney

VENDED

Wednesday 5 March – The Brightside, Brisbane

Thursday 6 March – Stay Gold, Melbourne

SUNAMI

Tuesday 4 March – Prince Bandroom, Melbourne

Wednesday 5 March – Manning Bar, Sydney

LUKE SEVEREID

Saturday 1 March – Sitdown Comedy Club, Brisbane

Wednesday 5 March – Stay Gold, Melbourne

Friday 7 March – Factory Floor, Sydney

KNOTFEST AUSTRALIA 2025 LINEUP:

Slipknot

A Day To Remember

BABYMETAL, Slaughter To Prevail, Polaris

Within Temptation, Enter Shikari, Hatebreed

In Hearts Wake, HEALTH, Miss May I, Vended, Sunami

DATES AND VENUES:

Friday 28 February 2025 – Flemington Racecourse, Melbourne

Sunday 2 March 2025 – Brisbane Showground, Brisbane

Saturday 8 March 2025 – Centennial Park, Sydney

Tickets on sale from Knotfest.com/Australia

