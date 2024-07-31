Kylie Minogue Features On The Blessed Madonna Debut Album - Noise11.com

The Blessed Madonna is set to release her debut album, ‘Godspeed’, on October 11.

Fans of the DJ and producer – whose real name is Marea Stamper – can expect an 24 tracks from The Blessed Madonna, including the title track, out now, which features DJ E-Clyps.

Other featured artists include Kylie Minogue, Jamie Principle and Joy Crookes.

Kylie features on the tune ‘Edge of Saturday Night’, which the pair just debuted at The Blessed Madonna’s DJ set at Ibiza’s legendary Circoloco nightclub.

On Instagram, Marea shared: “This song is about edges. I started this song when we were on the edge of lockdown, writing lyrics on the edge of being a new person, on the edge of levelling up as a producer.

“The song went on a journey but finally found its edge when Kylie came into my life and breathed an energy into Edge, and into me. So here we are together, Marge and Kiki.”

Fans have already heard the tracks ‘Mercy’ with Jacob Lusk, ‘Serotonin Moonbeams’, and ‘Happier’ featuring Clementine Douglas.

It’s an emotional release for the dance music star, who sadly lost her father before she started her sessions for the LP.

His voice is featured at the start of the record, with Marea, 46, stating it “will live in Godspeed forever and make a million more journeys to everyone who hears it.”

In a letter to fans, she shared: “Godspeed: the word marks the beginning of a journey and sometimes the end of one.

“After nearly a year in lockdown, when I signed the paperwork and knew that I was going to be allowed to make this album, I called my dad in Kentucky to tell him the good news. He could not contain his pride and in a way his relief. I was going to be ok. He says it better than I do at the beginning of the record. I lost him suddenly just weeks before the first session, but his voice will live in Godspeed forever and make a million more journeys to everyone who hears it.”

Maera continued: “This is a welcome and a farewell.

“The end of a journey and the beginning.

“A clock running out and an alarm.

“These are the days running over the hills like wild horses and nights that never end.

“There is no second of this album that was not touched, heard, shaped and believed in by The Godsquad, and first and foremost my twin, my brother Pat Alvarez.

“And then by some miracle Jon and Dom from Sportsbanger appeared and seemed to instantly understand how to get inside of this project and speak on my behalf in visual ways. They saw me immediately and helped me make sense. To be able to trust them was a relief, a vindication and a blessing. I have no higher respect for any group of artists.

“So here it is:

“This is Godspeed.

“This is your chance.

“Now do your dance.”

