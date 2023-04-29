 Kylie Minogue Is On The Next Jessie Ware - Noise11.com
Kylie Minogue photo by Ros O'Gorman

Kylie Minogue photo by Ros O'Gorman

Kylie Minogue Is On The Next Jessie Ware

by Music-News.com on April 29, 2023

in News

Jessie Ware’s new record features Kylie Minogue, Clara Amfo and Aisling Bea.

Jessie revealed that the opening song on her latest album ‘That! Feels Good!’ contains secret audio clips from a number of her famous friends.

Jessie told The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column: “There are lots of friends and some famous people.

“I went through my phone and had the audacity to message and ask.

“We had made the song ‘That! Feels Good!’ and I knew it had to start the record.

“I started voice-noting people saying, ‘Can you say, ‘That feels good’ a load of different times’.

“It ranges from my mum to Kylie Minogue.

“Bless her, she sent three different versions because she’s that much of a pro and we love her for that.

“Roisin Murphy sent hers from a toilet in an airport in Finland.

“There’s also Aisling Bea, Clara Amfo, Jamie Demetriou and Benny Blanco.”

‘That! Feels Good!’ is Jessie’s fifth studio album and she revealed she finally feels confident in her career.

She said: “Totally, yeah. I feel like I’m riding high and having such fun with it.

“I’m going to be everywhere.

“People are going to be sick to death of me by next week, and then I’ll go away for a bit.”

