Kylie Minogue Plays First Tension Tour Show In Perth - Noise11.com

Kylie Minogue opened her Tension world tour in Perth Saturday 15 February 2025. In the six years since Kylie’s last tour, the Golden tour, she has released three albums ‘Disco’ (2020), ‘Tension’ (2023) and ‘Tension II’ (2024) and the new show reflects the new music Kylie is performing live for Australia for the very first time.

Covering off the ‘Disco’ era (2020) Kylie performs a medley of four tracks, Supernova / Real Groove / Monday Blues / Where Does the DJ Go?, at the end of Act III in a cluster following the single ‘Say Something’. The ‘Tension’ and ‘Tension II’ albums appear six times in the set. There is even placement for the brand new 2025 song ‘last night i dreamt i fell in love’.

The ‘Tension’ show also have plenty of hits dating back 37 years to “singing Budgie” days of ‘Loco-Motion’ and ‘I Should Be So Lucky’.

There is a lot of history to cover in a Kylie show and she certainly does that, going by the Perth setlist.

Kylie is at that “inconvenient” part of her career that she cannot possibly play all the hits in one show anymore. That’s a position most artists can only dream about.

‘Tension’ swings in and out of timezones transporting the audience from 2024 to 1990, back to now and off to 1988. It looks like a wild ride.

TENSION TOUR …. We have LIFT OFF 💎💖 Oh Perth, what a special group of Lovers to share opening night with! The VIBES. The FEELS. I love you all so much 🥲 NEXT STOP: Adelaide 🇦🇺💎💖 pic.twitter.com/tIGGS0Kqi8 — Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue) February 15, 2025

Act I

Lights Camera Action (from Tension II, 2024)

In Your Eyes (from Fever, 2001)

Get Outta My Way (from Aphrodite, 2001)

What Do I Have to Do? (from Rhythm of Love, 1990)

Come Into My World (from Fever, 2001)

Good As Gone (from Tension II, 2024)

Spinning Around (from Light Years, 2000)

Act II Taboo

On a Night Like This (from Light Years, 2000)

Better the Devil You Know (from Rhythm of Love, 1990)

Shocked (from Rhythm of Love, 1990)

I Believe in You (from Ultimate Kylie, 2004)

Things We Do for Love (from Tension, 2023)

The Loco-Motion (from Kylie, 1988)

Act III (B-Stage)

Hold On to Now (from Tension, 2023)

last night i dreamt i fell in love (single, 2025)

Where the Wild Roses Grow (from Nick Cave’s Murder Ballads, 1996)

Breathe (from Impossible Princess, 1997)

I Should Be So Lucky (from Kylie, 1988)

Say Something (from Disco, 2020)

Supernova / Real Groove / Monday Blues / Where Does the DJ Go? (from Disco, 2020)

Act IV Last Night a DJ Saved My Life

Confide in Me (from Kylie Minogue, 1994)

Slow (from Body Language, 2003)

Timebomb (single, 2012)

Edge of Saturday Night (from Tension II, 2024)

Act V

Padam Padam (from Tension, 2023)

Can’t Get You Out of My Head (from Fever, 2001)

All the Lovers (from Aphrodite, 2001)

Encore:

Tension (from Tension, 2023)

Love at First Sight (from Fever, 2001)

The ‘Tension Tour’ 2025 has begun. Here are the Australian dates following Perth:

Tuesday 18 February – Adelaide Entertainment Centre | Adelaide, SA

Thursday 20 February – Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC

Friday 21 February – Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC

Wednesday 26 February – Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD

Saturday 1 March – Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW

Sunday 2 March – Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW

https://www.frontiertouring.com/kylie

