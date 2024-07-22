Lady Gaga Spotted In Paris Amidst Rumours She Will Perform at the Olympics - Noise11.com

Lady Gaga has been spotted in Paris after rumours swirl she will perform at the Olympic Opening Ceremony.

Gaga was spotted waving and blowing kisses to fans as she peeped out of the sunroof of her car, on Monday.

The 2024 Olympics, which is due to kick off on Friday 26 July, teased a special guest for their Opening Ceremony.

In the video, they show a person wearing a disguise, tightening a metallic belt and wrapping an Olympic flag around their shoulders as a cape. “You haven’t seen anything yet,” the video teases. “See you on 26 July.”

Fans were quick to speculate the figure was Lady Gaga.

“I told y’all this (was) GAGA,” one wrote on X after photos of the Poker Face star emerged. “Gaga probably gonna perform LG7 lead at the olympics girl we are SOOO back,” another agreed.

LG7 is the singer’s long awaited seventh album. She’s been slowly teasing its release, and a few days ago posted photos of her in the studio.

She captioned the images, “Happy as ever making music … feel so grateful, heart is peaceful. It’s like meditation. I can’t wait for you to hear what I’m working on.”

Lady Gaga has previously hinted the new album will sound dramatically different from some of her previous work.

“I am in the studio every single day. I have written so many songs, I’ve been producing so many songs, and it’s nothing like anything that I’ve ever made before,” she said during a Q&A session at the Gaga Chromatica Ball premiere in Los Angeles. “I love to break genre, and I love to explore music. There’s something really beautiful about knowing that you will be loved no matter what you do.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

