Lady Gaga To Appear At Final Kamala Harris Rally - Noise11.com

Lady Gaga, Oprah Winfrey and more are among the celebrities headlining Kamala Harris’ final rallies on Election Eve in the United States.

The star endorsements come as part of the Demorats’ Get Out The Vote campaign effort.

The two Pennsylvania rallies will include myriad musical guests. In Philadelphia, performances or rallying cries will be given by Lady Gaga, Oprah Winfrey and Ricky Martin, as well as DJ Cassidy, Fat Joe, Freeway and Just Blaze, DJ Jazzy Jeff, The Roots, Jazmine Sullivan and Adam Blackstone.

Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh rally will include performances by Katy Perry, D-Nice and Andra Day.

The events are part of a series of simultaneous push in all seven battleground states.

Previously, Harris has held rallies in Wisconsin featuring guests GloRilla, Flo Milli and Cardi B. A rally in Atlanta featured appearances by Spike Lee, Victoria Monét, 2 Chainz, Big Tigger and Monica, as well as a performance by Bruce Springsteen.

In a last-minute bid ahead of Election Day on 5 November, Harris appeared on Saturday Night Live alongside her comedy impersonator Maya Rudolph. The two mirrored each other in a pre-election pep talk, which included jokes about key battleground states.

“Any chance you are registered in Pennsylvania?” Harris asked Rudolph in the sketch.

