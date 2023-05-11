 Lana Del Rey and Jon Batiste and the Making of ‘Candy Necklace’ - Noise11.com
Lana Del Rey Did You Know That Theres a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

Lana Del Rey and Jon Batiste and the Making of ‘Candy Necklace’

by Paul Cashmere on May 11, 2023

in News

Watch the making of the ‘Candy Necklace’ album from Lana Del Rey and Jon Batiste.

The Rich Lee directed epic 10-minute video portrays Lana and Jon as Hollywood royalty in what is also a nod to Elizabeth Short (aka Black Dahlia). Rey says in the video that its about “these women who changed their names and changed their hair, like me.”

‘Candy Necklace’ is featured on Lana Del Rey’s ninth album ‘Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd’.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Rob Laakso of Kurt Vile and the Violators photo by Ros OGorman
Kurt Vile & The Violators Guitarist Rob Laakso Dead at 44

Rob Laakso, guitarist for Kurt Vile & The Violators, has died from cancer at age 44.

3 days ago
Russell Morris Ghosts and Legends
Russell Morris To Release Blues Trilogy Compilation

The three albums in the Russell Morris blues trilogy ‘Sharkmouth’, Van Diemen’s Land’ and ‘Red Dirt – Red Heart’ have been compiled into a single disc best of to be released in May.

April 28, 2023
Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ed Sheeran testifies To Thinking Out Loud Trial

Ed Sheeran denied copying Marvin Gaye's Let's Get It On with his track Thinking Out Loud as he testified in a New York court on Tuesday.

April 27, 2023
Kesha
Rick Rubin Had Produced Kesha

The next Kesha album ‘Gag Order’ has been produced by Rick Rubin.

April 26, 2023
Sampa The Great at Glastonbury photo by Noise11
Sampa The Great and Angelique Kidjo Perform For Jimmy Fallon Show

Zambian/Australian rapper Sampa The Great performed her song ‘Let Me Be Great’ on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon this week with Angélique Kidjo.

April 25, 2023
Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
Taylor Swift Says She Is Fine After Injuring Hand

Taylor Swift has insisted she is "totally fine" after hurting her hand during a recent concert.

April 25, 2023
Grimes
Grimes Gives Permission For Her Voice To Be Used in AI

Grimes has given permission for her voice to be used on songs generated by artificial intelligence.

April 25, 2023