Lana Del Rey and Jon Batiste and the Making of ‘Candy Necklace’ - Noise11.com

Watch the making of the ‘Candy Necklace’ album from Lana Del Rey and Jon Batiste.

The Rich Lee directed epic 10-minute video portrays Lana and Jon as Hollywood royalty in what is also a nod to Elizabeth Short (aka Black Dahlia). Rey says in the video that its about “these women who changed their names and changed their hair, like me.”

‘Candy Necklace’ is featured on Lana Del Rey’s ninth album ‘Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd’.

