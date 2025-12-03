 Leftfield Return To New Zealand And Australia In 2026 For First Shows In Eight Years - Noise11.com
Leftfield Return To New Zealand And Australia In 2026 For First Shows In Eight Years

by Paul Cashmere on December 4, 2025

Leftfield will return to New Zealand and Australia in March 2026, their first visit in eight years, with a headline run marking 36 years since the release of their debut track “Not Forgotten”. This milestone gives fans a chance to reconnect with one of the most important names in British electronic music, a group whose influence shaped the direction of club culture and contemporary dance production throughout the 1990s.

Leftfield’s 2026 shows promise a rare combination of history and forward motion, with Neil Barnes at the helm of a project that continues to evolve across each new era.

Leftfield formed in London in 1989, a partnership between Neil Barnes and Paul Daley, the latter previously a member of The Rivals and A Man Called Adam. The pair entered the growing electronic scene with a bold hybrid style that Mixmag would later identify as progressive house, a fusion of house, dub and reggae. Barnes had developed his craft as a DJ at The Wag Club, as well as a percussionist in the London School of Samba, before shifting to electronic production after hearing Afrika Bambaataa. Early singles “Not Forgotten” and “More Than I Know” set the tone for the project, with Daley drawn in through remix collaborations. The partnership solidified after a period of remix work for acts ranging from Inner City to David Bowie, which helped define the Leftfield sound.

Leftfield’s rise accelerated with the single “Open Up”, featuring John Lydon, which led into their 1995 debut album Leftism. The record helped define the electronic landscape of the decade and demonstrated the duo’s signature use of guest vocalists, including Johnny Rotten, Toni Halliday, Earl 16, Cheshire Cat and later Grian Chatten of Fontaines D.C. Rhythm And Stealth followed in 1999 and reached number one in the UK. Tracks from the album appeared in major advertising campaigns and gaming titles, pushing Leftfield into wider recognition. After the duo split in 2002, Barnes reformed Leftfield for live work in 2010, while Daley pursued solo work.

Barnes revived Leftfield with a new live lineup that included Adam Wren on engineering and Sebastian Beresford on drums. This era produced the 2015 album Alternative Light Source, released after a sixteen year studio gap. Barnes continued the momentum with This Is What We Do in 2022. The album featured new collaborations and led to extensive touring across the UK and Europe in 2025. Leftfield’s latest release was a remixes collection for the track “Full Way Round”, featuring Grian Chatten.

Neil Barnes said, “It will be 36 years since I released the first Leftfield track ‘Not Forgotten’ and 31 years now of Leftism, it feels like the perfect time to celebrate and I’m so pleased that finally we get to come back to New Zealand and Australia, let’s make it unforgettable, can’t wait to see you there.” His words set the tone for a tour that brings together key periods of the group’s history and highlights the ongoing evolution of their sound.

Late Nite Tuff Guy will join the Brisbane and Sydney shows. The Australian producer and DJ is known for influential club sets and respected disco edits. For Melbourne, Paul Mac will appear with a DJ set, joined by Late Nite Tuff Guy. Guests for Auckland and Wellington will be announced soon. The shows are presented by MG Live, Frontier Touring and 95bFM for New Zealand.

Tour Dates
Sunday 1 March, Powerstation, Auckland, NZ, 18+
Monday 2 March, Meow Nui, Wellington, NZ, 18+
Thursday 5 March, Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD, With Special Guest Late Nite Tuff Guy, 18+
Saturday 7 March, Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW, With Special Guest Late Nite Tuff Guy, 18+
Sunday 8 March, Live At The Gardens, Royal Botanic Gardens, Melbourne, VIC, With Special Guests Paul Mac DJ Set And Late Nite Tuff Guy, Lic. All Ages
Also Performing At: Saturday 28 February, Electric Avenue, Hagley Park, Christchurch, NZ, Not A Frontier Touring Show

Ticketing Information
Frontier Member presale commences Monday 8 December at 11am local time and runs for 72 hours or until allocation is exhausted. General onsale begins Wednesday 10 December at 12pm local time. Fans are encouraged to check venue age restrictions before buying tickets.

