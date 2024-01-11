Legendary Canadian Guitarist Rik Emmett To Release Early 90s Best Of - Noise11.com

Former Triumph guitarist Rik Emmett has curated a Best Of compiled from his three Duke Street releases, all released between 1990 and 1995.

‘Diamonds – The Best of the Hard Rock Years 1990-1995’ will include tracks from the three solo albums Absolutely, Ipso Facto and The Spiral Notebook as well as two previously unreleased tracks which are yet to be announced.

A signed Deluxe Edition of 400 collector sets is now available for pre-sale on Rik Emmett’s webstore through RockPaperMerch.com. A limited number of hand signed editions will also be available through the Deko Entertainment webstore.

The Deluxe Edition is designed with an album gatefold that includes both the CD (with bonus tracks) and LP (on 180g heavyweight marble space effect vinyl). Exclusives include: copies of handwritten lyric sheets, a photo set of never-before-seen images, guitar picks from each album, a lenticular holographic poster of the cover art, a gold embossed lithograph of the album cover hand signed by Rik, and a custom felt Diamonds vinyl slipmat.

The Deluxe Edition also touts two new previously unheard Rik Emmett original tracks (from the Absolutely and Ipso Facto demo sessions) that will not appear on the retail versions and will not be available on streaming platforms. The two new tracks will premiere in an exclusive online video stream in late January where Rik will preview the Deluxe Edition and tell stories of his Triumph and solo years from his Lay It On The Line biography. All purchasers of the Deluxe Edition will receive a private link to this stream. In addition, all purchases before January 31, 2023 will be entered into a draw to win Rik’s personal signed test pressing of Diamonds!

TRACK LISTING:

LP:

Drive Time

Straight Up

Bang On

Saved By Love

When A Heart Breaks

Big Lie

Rainbow Man

Middle Ground

The Hardest Part

CD BONUS TRACKS:

Stand And Deliver

The Pendulum

TBA (Ipso Facto Demo)

TBA (Absolutely Demo)

Rik Emmett was a founding member of Triumph, a Canadian rock band formed in 1975. He played a crucial role in shaping the band’s sound with his versatile guitar playing and contributed as the lead vocalist.

Emmett appeared on all Triumph albums from the 1976 debut ‘Triumph’ until the ninth album ‘Surveillance’ in 1988.

Triumph’s biggest hit in Canada was ‘Magic Power’ in 1981.

After leaving Triumph in the late 1980s, Rik Emmett pursued a successful solo career. He released numerous solo albums that showcased his diverse musical influences, spanning various genres such as rock, blues, and jazz. His 1990 track Saved By Love was used for the closing credits of Problem Child 2.

Rik Emmett is known for his versatility as a musician. He is not only a skilled guitarist but also a proficient vocalist, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist. His ability to incorporate different musical styles into his work has contributed to his longevity and appeal as an artist.

In addition to his music career, Rik Emmett has worked as an educator. He taught music at Humber College in Toronto, sharing his knowledge and experience with aspiring musicians. Furthermore, Emmett has contributed articles to guitar magazines, showcasing his insights into music and the guitar.

Rik Emmett has received various awards and recognition for his contributions to music. Triumph, the band he co-founded, was inducted into the Canadian Music & Broadcast Industry Hall of Fame in 2007. Emmett himself has been acknowledged for his guitar skills and songwriting prowess over the years.

