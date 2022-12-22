 Legendary Philly Producer Thom Bell Dies Aged 79 - Noise11.com
Elton John The Thom Bell Sessions

Legendary Philly Producer Thom Bell Dies Aged 79

by Paul Cashmere on December 23, 2022

in News

Thom Bell, the legendary Soul Music producer from Philadelphia and one of the creators of what became known as The Sound of Philadelphia, has died at age 79.

Bell crafted the work of The Spinners and Stylistics. He worked in the early days with Daryl Hall as well as Elton John who recorded ‘The Thom Bell Sessions’, released in 1979.

Bell co-wrote a string of Soul hits including ‘You Are Everything’, ‘Betcha By Golly Wow’ and ‘You Make Me Feel Brand New’ for The Stylistics and ‘I’ll Be Around’ and ‘The Rubberband Man’ for The Spinners.

In 1975 Bell won the Grammy Award for Producer of the Year. He was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2006.

