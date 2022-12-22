Legendary Philly Producer Thom Bell Dies Aged 79 - Noise11.com

Thom Bell, the legendary Soul Music producer from Philadelphia and one of the creators of what became known as The Sound of Philadelphia, has died at age 79.

Bell crafted the work of The Spinners and Stylistics. He worked in the early days with Daryl Hall as well as Elton John who recorded ‘The Thom Bell Sessions’, released in 1979.

Bell co-wrote a string of Soul hits including ‘You Are Everything’, ‘Betcha By Golly Wow’ and ‘You Make Me Feel Brand New’ for The Stylistics and ‘I’ll Be Around’ and ‘The Rubberband Man’ for The Spinners.

In 1975 Bell won the Grammy Award for Producer of the Year. He was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2006.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

